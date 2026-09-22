Allu Arjun-Atlee's Raaka Sets Guinness World Record For THIS

Allu Arjun and Atlee's Raaka has set a Guinness World Record for the Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time, involving 37 performers simultaneously.

IMAGE: Allu Arjun on the Raaka poster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Key Points Allu Arjun and Atlee's film Raaka has set a Guinness World Record for Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time.

A total of 37 performers were simultaneously motion-captured, leading to this record achievement.

Sun Pictures, the production house, and Allu Arjun shared the news and expressed pride in the accomplishment.

The Allu Arjun starrer and Atlee's Raaka has set a Guinness World Record for the Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time with 37 performers captured simultaneously on Monday.

Sun Pictures, the production house, shared the achievement on its X handle, showcasing Atlee and Allu Arjun holding a Guinness World Record certificate on the Raaka stage.

They wrote, 'HISTORY MADE. A global triumph that takes Indian cinema to the world stage! Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time, with 37 performers captured simultaneously! Allu Arjun and Atlee received the Guinness World Records certificate, marking this historic achievement.'

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude

IMAGE: Allu Arjun and Atlee with the Guinness World Record certificate. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sun Pictures/Instagram

Allu Arjun, who stars in the film, acknowledged the achievement, and wrote on X: 'Feeling truly humbled by this moment. #raaka achieving a guinness world record is something very special. So excited for what's ahead! Atlee garu, this one is special.'

The record was achieved in February 2026, and certified on September 15. The official Guinness World Records certificate was presented to Allu Arjun and Atlee by Swapnil Dangrikar, Senior Adjudicator, Guinness World Records, at a ceremony attended by the film's key cast and crew.

'We are extremely proud of this remarkable achievement, which pushes the boundaries of cinema and sets a new benchmark on a global scale,' Allu Arjun said.

'It is a proud moment for the entire team, and we are grateful to Guinness World Records for officially recognising this feat and honouring our efforts.

'This achievement would not have been possible without the vision and direction of my director, Atlee, and the incredible work of the entire team. I would also like to thank Sun Pictures for their constant support and for backing a project of this scale and ambition.'

In a landmark motion-capture exercise created for the film, 37 performers -- from a four-year-old child to a 70 year old -- were captured simultaneously in real time during a single session. /p>

The challenge involved accurately capturing and preserving the integrity of all 37 individual performances simultaneously within one capture volume.

To execute the feat, the film's VFX producer developed a new motion-capture pipeline and workflow, tailored to Raaka's scale and technical requirements.

For the Guinness World Record attempt, 92 optical motion-capture cameras were deployed within an advanced technical ecosystem integrating capture, calibration, networking, synchronisation, real-time Unreal visualisation, witness cameras, facial capture and multiple specialist teams.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff