'With so many commercial films featuring action, gore and blood, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is like a wave of fresh air for the audience.'

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veravalli in Aakasamlo Oka Tara.

Key Points 'Dulquer Salmaan was making Lucky Bhaskar then, so we waited for him to complete that film before moving ahead with ours.'

'Having a husband like that is every woman's dream.'

'We asked Satvika to audition for the role. Since she lives in the US, the audition was conducted online. Once we were happy with her audition, we asked her to fly down to Hyderabad.'

Producer Allu Aravind's Aakasamlo Oka Tara, starring Dulquer Salmaan and newcomer Satvika Veravalli, is being hailed as one of the finest Telugu movies of the year.

"We had booked Dulquer Salmaan for this character. It took us more than nine months to get his call sheets (dates). He was making Lucky Bhaskar then, so we waited for him to complete that film before moving ahead with ours. Waiting for heroes when a character suits them so well is not new for us producers," Allu Arvind tells Subhash K Jha.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara is winning hearts and making money. What are your thoughts on the success of this project?

Gunnam Gangaraju brought this subject to me in 2022. It was only 40 minutes long, so it took some time to develop it.

Gangaraju is primarily a screenplay writer, and he wanted to write the screenplay for this film.

'When you look at the story, it may seem like a Shero film'

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veravalli in Aakasamlo Oka Tara.

Is it true that Aakasamlo Oka Tara was initially planned with a different cast and director?

The director Pavan Sadineni was the same from the beginning. We did not consider any other director because I had seen his films, and his treatment is honest.

This particular film needed an honest filmmaker, and he has done an excellent job.

But it is true that we planned to have a different heroine initially. We thought we should go with a known cast. But even before finalising the heroine, we had booked Dulquer Salmaan for this character.

It took us more than nine months to get his call sheets (dates).

He was making Lucky Bhaskar then, so we waited for him to complete that film before moving ahead with ours. Waiting for heroes when a character suits them so well is not new for us producers.

How did you get Dulquer Salmaan involved in this Shero (female hero) project? What do you think about his parallel stardom in Telugu cinema?

When you look at the story, it may seem like a Shero film.

But Dulquer and I discussed how, when the story unfolds as a narrative and you see the end result, you really feel that it is a hero's film.

Dulquer in Aakasamlo Oka Tara is every girl's dream partner.

Yes, everyone is now talking about his role. Every housewife and girlfriend is asking her partner to watch the film. They are taking them to the theatre because the support a hero gives the heroine in this film is amazing. Having a husband like Krishna is every woman's dream.

Because of the long wait, he thought we might move on to another hero and sign someone else. He would keep enquiring in the interim, asking, 'Is the film still waiting for me?' We were very clear that this role suited him perfectly, and we were waiting for him.

'I signed Satvika for a couple of films before Aakasamlo Oka Tara released'

IMAGE: Satvika Veravalli in Aakasamlo Oka Tara.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara gives Telugu and Indian cinema a new female star. How did you zero in on Satvika Veravalli?

Yes, our banner has introduced a new heroine to Telugu cinema, or rather, to the Indian film industry.

I have signed her for a couple of films even before the release of Aakasamlo Oka Tara. One is with Naga Chaitanya, which we will start in December.

The other project is a pan-India film, which we will announce in February.

I believe she deserves these kinds of projects. Having introduced her, why shouldn't we sign her for more films when we are so confident about her?

How did you find this remarkably talented heroine?

We zeroed in on her through Instagram. Somebody brought her Instagram page to the attention of my production partner, Swapna Dutta.

We asked Satvika to audition for the role. Since she lives in the US, the audition was conducted online.

Once we were happy with her audition, we asked her to fly down to Hyderabad.

'Aakasamlo Oka Tara is like a wave of fresh air for the audience'

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veravalli in Aakasamlo Oka Tara.

As a leading producer, do you feel the need for fresh talent in the movie industry?

The entire entertainment industry needs fresh talent because it is expanding; the industry is struggling with limited talent.

There is a lot of talent outside, but identifying it and bringing it into the entertainment industry is a huge challenge and a lengthy process.

I believe projects of this kind have come before, so I am not claiming that this is the only game-changer. But with so many commercial films in the market featuring action, gore and blood, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is like a wave of fresh air for the audience.

This is a love story with no duets or dances. It is an experience that has touched the hearts of audiences.

As a producer, I couldn't be happier.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff