'Taal Se Taal Mila Challenged Me Musically'

Key Points Alka Yagnik, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan in the Republic Day honours list, first tasted success with the song Mere Angne Mein in the 1981 film Lawaris.

The singer counts Madhuri Dixit's Ek Do Teen in 1988's Tezaab as her breakout song.

Alka Yagnik has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, and it is the perfect way to celebrate the singer's contribution to music over 45 years.

Alka is grateful and tells Subhash K Jha, "It has been a long journey filled with learning, discipline, and faith in music. I never chased success; music guided me. I am thankful that my songs continue to live on in people's hearts."

Congratulations, the Padma Bhushan is a reminder of your legacy. What is your reaction to this honour?

I feel deeply grateful. This honour has come as a blessing, and I accept it with humility. I have always believed that if you stay honest to your work, recognition finds its own way. I thank the Government of India and everyone who has supported my journey over the years.

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit in the Ek Do Teen song in Tezaab.

How do you look back on your 45-year musical journey?

When I look back, I feel content. It has been a long journey filled with learning, discipline, and faith in music. I never chased success; music guided me. I am thankful that my songs continue to live on in people's hearts.

Which songs do you consider turning points in your career?

Every phase had its own importance. Ek Do Teen (Tezaab) gave me recognition, Aye Mere Humsafar (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak) brought emotional depth, Taal Se Taal Mila (Taal) challenged me musically, and Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha) connected me with the new generation.

Each song came into my life at the right time.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in Agar Tum Saath Ho in Tamasha.

You have often spoken about Lata Mangeshkar's influence on you. Do you feel your legacy might influence future generations?

Latadidi was my idol. I never really learnt music in the formal sense. Whatever I learnt, I learnt by listening to her. She was my greatest teacher.

If my work can inspire young singers to respect melody, discipline, and sincerity, I would feel blessed.

Influence is not about being followed, but about being felt.

Why don't we hear you sing new songs today?

I believe every voice belongs to its time. Today's music has a different sensibility, and that is natural. I have always sung only when a song truly touched me. Silence too has its place in an artist's life.

What is your view on the current state of film music?

Music keeps evolving, and it should. Trends will come and go, but melody and emotion will always remain. I trust good music will always find its audience.

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai in Taal Se Taal Mila from the film, Taal.

Are there singers today who can carry forward your legacy?

There is a lot of talent today. What matters is patience and depth. Voices grow with time and experience. I am hopeful.

If you could change anything in your life or career, what would it be?

Nothing. I accept my journey with gratitude. Everything happened the way it is meant to.

