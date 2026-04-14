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Home  » Movies » Alisha Chinai's 'Epic' Fan Moment With Asha Bhosle

Alisha Chinai's 'Epic' Fan Moment With Asha Bhosle

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 14, 2026 12:55 IST

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'Asha Bhosle is the last of the greatest voices India has had.'

Asha Bhosle

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Bhosle/Instagram

Key Points

  • 'She is beyond an icon, she was an era.'
  • 'She could wow you with her vocal speed expertise and acrobatics, and kill you with her harkat taiyaari and oodles of oomph!'
  • 'We will miss her child-like joie de vivre and her willingness to explore and experiment with new genres and styles.'
 

Alisha Chinai pays rich tribute to Asha Bhosle, describes her 'epic' fan moment with Subhash K Jha.

"Ashaji's demise is a monumental loss to the music industry. She is the last of the greatest voices India has had. Her legacy will live forever on in the hearts of millions, who have loved her music and been inspired by her excellence and dedication to her craft," Alisha says.

"She is beyond an icon, she was an era. She was the most versatile singer, who could wow you with her vocal speed expertise and acrobatics, and kill you with her harkat taiyaari and oodles of oomph!

"Her stage charisma and performances were unmatched. She carried the show with her wit and effervescence and scaled the highest notes with effortless ease."

'Artistes like her comes once in a lifetime'

"I met her only once at Mehboob Studios (in Bandra, northwest Mumbai) where I touched her feet and she blessed me for my first song with Bappida (Lahiri) in Tarzan... 'Bahut acha gaaya', she said. That sent me spinning! It was an epic fan moment for me!

"A few years ago, she called to say that we must do a duet together.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of her death... may her soul rest in peace. We will miss her child-like joie de vivre and her willingness to explore and experiment with new genres and styles. Artistes like her comes once in a lifetime."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA

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