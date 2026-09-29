Alia's Pictures With Her 'Cutie'

Alia Bhatt's heartfelt birthday post for Ranbir Kapoor includes a glimpse of baby Raha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Key Points Alia Bhatt shares intimate pictures with Ranbir Kapoor on his 44th birthday.

Ranbir celebrated with the media, where he waved to the crowd, thanked them for their wishes and cut three birthday cakes.

Ranbir has a busy film line-up ahead, with Ramayana releasing during Diwali 2026, followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Alia and Vicky Kaushal in January 2027.

Alia Bhatt marked husband Ranbir Kapoor's 44th birthday on September 28, with a series of pictures from their life together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia kept her birthday message short with 'HBD cutie.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia loves the sunshine, especially when it reflects off Ranbir's face!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Ranbir bonds with daughter, Raha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

This picture to be from Alia and Ranbir's wedding celebrations.

The couple got married in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter later the same year.

Ranbir Celebrates His Birthday With Fans

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ranbir also stepped out on the balcony of his Mumbai home, Krishna Raj, to greet the fans and paparazzi waiting outside.

He asked his wife to join him, as he waved to the crowds.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Later, he cut three large cakes with the media and fans gathered outside.

A Busy Line-Up Ahead

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Ranbir has an eventful period ahead with two major films lined up. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana /em> is an ambitious two-part film, co-starring Sai Pallavi and Yash, and is scheduled to arrive in theatres this Diwali. The second part is expected to arrived next Diwali.

Ranbir will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. It is slated to release on January 21.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff