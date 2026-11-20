Alia Bhatt, Sai Pallavi, Triptii Dimri, Samantha, Taapsee Pannu have been recognised in Time's 100 Next India 2026 list.

Key Points Alia Bhatt is praised by S S Rajamouli for her dedication, ability to listen, and role as a global ambassador for Indian cinema.

Manoj Bajpayee highlights Samantha's professionalism, focus, and determination in carving her own space in the industry.

Taapsee Pannu is recognised by Anubhav Sinha for her unique creative and socio-political choices in films and her pure performances.

Time magazine has compiled a unique list for the first time, listing remarkable Indians from the worlds of cinema, music and comedy. Time's 100 Next India 2026 list truly has some interesting names, and we feature some of the prominent ladies from the film industry here.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia's RRR director S S Rajamouli says Alia played the role Sita as if the 'whole film rested on her shoulders'. Alia's role, as we know, was a cameo in the NTR Jr-Ram Charan-starrer.

'As a director, I watch how an actor listens. Alia listens with her whole being. That is rare, and it cannot be taught. She never takes the safe road. She takes the hard one and makes it look effortless. Indian cinema is finding its global voice, and Alia is one of the ambassadors carrying it forward,' Rajamouli writes.

Samantha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

What struck Manoj Bajpayee most about his The Family Man 2 co-star was 'how prepared and focused she was as an actor'.

'On set, she was fiercely professional, knew exactly what she wanted, and never allowed the chaos of a film set to distract her from the work. I have tremendous admiration for how she carved her own space in an industry largely dominated by men,' Manoj adds.

Taapsee Pannu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Anubhav Sinha has worked with Taapsee on Mulk, Thappad and Assi.

'Most of her films, including the 2026 legal drama Assi, which I directed, resonate with her creative and socio-political perspectives,' he writes.

'Taapsee has numerous meetings with her director where she asks questions, quietly scribbling notes on her script. Then on set there is hardly any need for complex conversation. Her performances are pure. Taapsee is among the rare few who are capable of this magic.'

Triptii Dimri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Filmmaker Mozez Singh has not worked with Triptii Dimri yet, but he understands her career. Dividing it as 'Before Animal' and 'After Animal', he tries to give us a better understanding.

'The films that came before, like Poster Boys and Laila Majnu, introduced an actor who could convey vulnerability, innocence, and edginess in the same moment, through her hypnotic eyes and incandescent beauty.

'She became the girl to watch out for. Then came 2023's Animal, an instant classic, full of powerhouse performances,' he writes.

'Her career has been an unstoppable juggernaut since. As most recently seen in Dhadak 2, she can show beauty with power, heartache with wrath, coquettishness with devastation -- she's a champion of complexity and nuance. Her journey has just begun, but her legend is already engraved.'

Kani Kusruti

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kani Kusruti/Facebook

Filmmaker Shruti Ganguly writes that Kani Kusruti never intended to become an actor.

'But discovering the work of P Padmarajan -- the Indian filmmaker, screenwriter, and writer who worked primarily in Malayalam -- helped Kani see the possibility of what cinema represented and what it could do,' she feels.

Kani is known for important films like Girls Will Be Girls, All We Imagine as Light and Assi, even as she admits, 'I do films only for money'.

Jasleen Royal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasleen Royal/Instagram

Music producer and singer Qaran penned a note for singer Jasleen Royal, who is known for songs like Ranjha (Shershah), Kho Gaye Hum Kayan (Baar Baar Dekho) and Love You Zindagi (Dear Zindagi), going back to their first meeting in February 2015.

'Even back then, I knew she possessed something truly rare: a voice that could cut through the noise and make you stop and listen,' Qaran writes.

Sai Pallavi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram

Gautham Ramachandran, who directed Sai Pallavi in the 2022 film, Gargi, always had her in mind for the titular role.

'I asked her in the first meeting, 'Sai, can I make the film first and pay you later?' She agreed instantly. All she wanted to know was when we were starting the shoot. Her dedication is unmatched. She takes what's in the screenplay and builds a stronger version in her head,' he writes.

Sai Pallavi has proved herself yet again, in the recent Ramayana: Part 1.

Parvathy Thiruvothu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parvathy Thiruvothu/Instagram

Richa Chadha calls Parvathy Thiruvothu 'a force'.

If you haven't seen Parvathy's films, Richa makes her recommendations: 'Watch her in 2017's Take Off as Sameera, a nurse from Keralam trapped in war-torn Tikrit, and you forget there is a camera in the room.

'In 2019's Uyare, she played an acid-attack survivor who refuses to be anybody's tragedy. Then, in the film Thangalaan, she disappeared into her character, the formidable Gangamma.'

Sumukhi Suresh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumukhi Suresh/Instagram

Comedian Kaneez Surka feels Sumukhi Suresh's 'underdog journey is legendary: she came from a conservative home, from a community that said women like her couldn't be the star, and then became one of India's biggest comedians anyway.'

But what does she love most about Sumukhi?

'Even after reaching the top, she still shows up raw, unfiltered, and unapologetic -- everything we're not supposed to be in this world,' she writes.

Payal Kapadia

Photograph: Kind courtesy British Film Institute/Instagram

Director Shonali Bose praises Payal Kapadia, whose film All We Imagine As Light is critically accalimed, shining in Cannes and at the Golden Globes, and making controversy when it didn't get selected As India's choice to the Oscars.

'And yet, that recognition hasn't changed what she values nor silenced her politics. I love this about her,' Shonali writes about her.

'Payal has the courage to look, the imagination to create, and the spine to speak. This is the kind of filmmaker India -- nay, the world -- needs more of today.'

Nayanthara

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Filmmaker Vishnu Varadhan worked with Nayanthara in Billa, and he looks back at the collaboration.

'Until then, she was known for her girl-next-door image, but with Billa, she made a striking transition to a glamorous screen persona. There is a kind of switch that goes on when she takes on a role,' he writes.

'Though she is known as the Lady Superstar, off set she is the girl next door. But don't mistake her composure for inertia: She is always looking to break another barrier or take on the next challenge,' he adds.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff