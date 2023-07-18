News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia-Ranveer's Day Out in Gujarat

Alia-Ranveer's Day Out in Gujarat

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 18, 2023 12:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh recently went to Parul University in Vadodara to promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

While Alia wore a hot pink sari with a neon border, Ranveer kept his fashion modest in black.

The stars chatted with the students, and even sang live on stage.

 

The crowd cheered them on, even coordinating colours, as they welcomed their faactors.

 

Ranveer's Gujarati turn in Jayeshbhai Jordaar came in good use, as he greeted everyone in Gujarati. As he tried to introduce Alia as 'Rani', the crowds preferred to call her Gangu from her popular titular role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

 

 

After Gujarat, Ranveer and Alia head to Delhi today to release their new song, Ve Kamleya.

 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases on theatres on July 28.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Dharmendra On Alia, Karan Johar, Ranveer
Dharmendra On Alia, Karan Johar, Ranveer
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Looks FAB
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Looks FAB
Behind The Scenes of Rocky Aur Rani...
Behind The Scenes of Rocky Aur Rani...
Modi surname case: SC to hear Rahul's plea on July 21
Modi surname case: SC to hear Rahul's plea on July 21
Top steel firms in midst of big expansion plans
Top steel firms in midst of big expansion plans
Victoria pulls out of 2026 CWG: Here's why
Victoria pulls out of 2026 CWG: Here's why
Hindenburg report: 'Malicious attempt to hurt stocks'
Hindenburg report: 'Malicious attempt to hurt stocks'

More like this

'Do you think Karan Johar is so stupid?'

'Do you think Karan Johar is so stupid?'

Rocky Aur Rani: Randhawas Vs Chatterjees

Rocky Aur Rani: Randhawas Vs Chatterjees

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances