Alia-Ranveer's Day Out in Gujarat

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh recently went to Parul University in Vadodara to promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

While Alia wore a hot pink sari with a neon border, Ranveer kept his fashion modest in black.

The stars chatted with the students, and even sang live on stage.

The crowd cheered them on, even coordinating colours, as they welcomed their faactors.

Ranveer's Gujarati turn in Jayeshbhai Jordaar came in good use, as he greeted everyone in Gujarati. As he tried to introduce Alia as 'Rani', the crowds preferred to call her Gangu from her popular titular role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

After Gujarat, Ranveer and Alia head to Delhi today to release their new song, Ve Kamleya.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases on theatres on July 28.