Alia-Ranbir's 'Wedding' in Kolkata!

Alia-Ranbir's 'Wedding' in Kolkata!

By Rediff Movies
April 15, 2022 08:55 IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was a huge event.

Fans waited with bated breath to get a look at their wedding pictures.

But not everyone was so patient. Some Alia-Ranbir fans in Kolkata, dressed dolls as Alia-Ranbir and perform rituals as part of their wedding celebrations on Thursday.

Please click on the images for a look at 'Alia-Ranbir''s Bengali wedding in Kolkata.

 

IMAGE: 'Alia' arrives for the wedding.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: 'Ranbir' arrives with the baraat.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Priests were in attendance for the 'wedding'.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

 

 
Rediff Movies
