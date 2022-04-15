Alia-Ranbir's 'Wedding' in Kolkata!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was a huge event.

Fans waited with bated breath to get a look at their wedding pictures.

But not everyone was so patient. Some Alia-Ranbir fans in Kolkata, dressed dolls as Alia-Ranbir and perform rituals as part of their wedding celebrations on Thursday.

Please click on the images for a look at 'Alia-Ranbir''s Bengali wedding in Kolkata.

IMAGE: 'Alia' arrives for the wedding.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: 'Ranbir' arrives with the baraat.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Priests were in attendance for the 'wedding'.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com