Alia-Ranbir's Beautiful Christmas

Christmas was all about twinning, partying, holidaying and spending time with family for our celebs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

'Wrapped in love', says Alia Bhatt about her Christmas celebrations with her fam-jam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal take time out from parenting to celebrate Christmas with their brothers Sebastien Laurent Michael and Sunny Kaushal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Twinning in red with her fur buddy, Khushi Kapoor poses with her beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna looks cute as she enjoys her Christmas vacay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty and her children Samisha and Viaan meet Santa Claus for Christmas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

For Nimrat Kaur, there is no better place to spend Christmas than Bandra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha clicks an adorable Christmas selfie with hubby Zaheer Iqbal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar are absolute couple goals as they twin in Christmas PJs and casually chill together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar can't get enough of her Christmas tree decorated in red, white, and sparkling lights.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

'All I want for Christmas is Santa', Sonal Chauhan lets us know.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta looks gorgeous in white as spends Christmas with loved ones.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu embrace the holiday spirit in vibrant shades of red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

'May your day be filled with love, warmth, and little moments that make your heart smile. Wishing you a Christmas that feels peaceful, personal, and truly special -- just like the love you give to those around you,' says Nayanthara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratik Gandhi/Instagram

Pratik Gandhi spends quiet, quality time with his family because that's what holidays are all about.

