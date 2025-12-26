Alia-Ranbir's Beautiful Christmas

Christmas was all about twinning, partying, holidaying and spending time with family for our celebs.
'Wrapped in love', says Alia Bhatt about her Christmas celebrations with her fam-jam.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal take time out from parenting to celebrate Christmas with their brothers Sebastien Laurent Michael and Sunny Kaushal.
Twinning in red with her fur buddy, Khushi Kapoor poses with her beautifully decorated Christmas tree.
Rashmika Mandanna looks cute as she enjoys her Christmas vacay.
Shilpa Shetty and her children Samisha and Viaan meet Santa Claus for Christmas.
For Nimrat Kaur, there is no better place to spend Christmas than Bandra.
Sonakshi Sinha clicks an adorable Christmas selfie with hubby Zaheer Iqbal.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar are absolute couple goals as they twin in Christmas PJs and casually chill together.
Bhumi Pednekar can't get enough of her Christmas tree decorated in red, white, and sparkling lights.
'All I want for Christmas is Santa', Sonal Chauhan lets us know.
Sayani Gupta looks gorgeous in white as spends Christmas with loved ones.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu embrace the holiday spirit in vibrant shades of red.
'May your day be filled with love, warmth, and little moments that make your heart smile. Wishing you a Christmas that feels peaceful, personal, and truly special -- just like the love you give to those around you,' says Nayanthara.
Pratik Gandhi spends quiet, quality time with his family because that's what holidays are all about.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff