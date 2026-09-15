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Alia, Ranbir, Salman At Ambani's Ganesh Celebration

By PATCY N September 15, 2026 11:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Bollywood's biggest names gathered at the Ambani family's Antilia residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Key Points

  • The Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia were a star-studded event, attracting numerous Bollywood actors and cricket personalities.
  • Antilia was elaborately decorated with festive lighting, floral installations and traditional temple-inspired decor for the auspicious occasion.
  • Host Nita Ambani, looking elegant in traditional attire, welcomed guests to the grand festivities.
 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Ambani Ganpati

Stars arrive for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani residence, Antilia.

The grand festivities, held amid elaborate decorations and traditional rituals, brought together a dazzling gathering of the Hindi film industry's A-listers.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrive in their traditional best.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, their kids Taimur and Jehangir and Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, their kids Taimur and Jehangir and Karisma Kapoor.

Watch: Saif and Kareena arrive with their family

 

Salman Khan

Salman Khan kept it simple.

 

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

Watch: Bollywood stars arrive

 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

 

Kajol with Nysa and Yug

Kajol with daughter Nysa and son Yug.

 

Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

 

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor goes traditional.

 

Disha Patani

Disha Patani sizzles in red.

Nita Ambani Welcomes Guests

Nita Ambani

Host Nita Ambani welcomed guests, looking elegant in a beautifully crafted traditional ensemble.

Her festive appearance, complemented by statement jewellery and a graceful traditional aesthetic, added to the grandeur of the evening as she personally acknowledged the paparazzi gathered outside Antilia.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs Viral Bhayani, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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AmbaniGanesh ChaturthiBollywoodRanbirAlia Bhatt

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