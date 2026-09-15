Alia, Ranbir, Salman At Ambani's Ganesh Celebration

Bollywood's biggest names gathered at the Ambani family's Antilia residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Key Points The Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia were a star-studded event, attracting numerous Bollywood actors and cricket personalities.

Antilia was elaborately decorated with festive lighting, floral installations and traditional temple-inspired decor for the auspicious occasion.

Host Nita Ambani, looking elegant in traditional attire, welcomed guests to the grand festivities.

Stars arrive for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani residence, Antilia.

The grand festivities, held amid elaborate decorations and traditional rituals, brought together a dazzling gathering of the Hindi film industry's A-listers.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrive in their traditional best.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, their kids Taimur and Jehangir and Karisma Kapoor.

Watch: Saif and Kareena arrive with their family

Salman Khan kept it simple.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

Watch: Bollywood stars arrive

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Kajol with daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

Janhvi Kapoor goes traditional.

Disha Patani sizzles in red.

Nita Ambani Welcomes Guests

Host Nita Ambani welcomed guests, looking elegant in a beautifully crafted traditional ensemble.

Her festive appearance, complemented by statement jewellery and a graceful traditional aesthetic, added to the grandeur of the evening as she personally acknowledged the paparazzi gathered outside Antilia.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs Viral Bhayani, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff