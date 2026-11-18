The Earthshot Prize 2026, founded by Britain's Prince William, held its sixth annual global environmental awards ceremony in Mumbai, marking its first time in India.

Key Points The Earthshot Prize 2026, a global environmental awards ceremony founded by Prince William, was held in Mumbai for the first time, with 15 finalists competing for £1 million award each across five environmental categories.

Alia Bhatt, Nimrat Kaur, Sayani Gupta attended the event, stressing the need for individual and collective responsibility in tackling climate change and pollution.

Sonam Kapoor expressed fear for her children's future due to rising pollution levels in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, while Guneet Monga advocated for simplicity and reuse to combat overconsumption.

Alia Bhatt, one of the presenters of the awards show, wears a custom-made black and gold Ritu Kumar gown with mirrorwork and a sheer black dupatta.

Rakul Singh wears a black pre-draped sari with wavy sequins and crystal embellishments in gold, paired with a black strapless corset blouse.

Nimrat Kaur wears a black and gold sari designed by Heena Kochchar.

'As a common citizen, as a girl who has been living in big cities now for a very long time, I would like to say that we need to treat everything as a responsibility on a personal level. We should not think that it is not our problem but someone else's. First of all, take ownership. In your immediate environment, do not let garbage accumulate in your lanes and colonies; do not dump waste in water; help reduce air pollution,' Nimrat said.

Sayani Gupta highlights severe pollution, unchecked construction, tree felling, mangrove destruction and deforestation in Mumbai. She expressed concern over the deteriorating living conditions and called for an end to the alleged greed driving environmental destruction.

Sonam Kapoor called the rising pollution 'scary' and expressed her support for initiatives like Earthshot Prize 2026.

While talking to ANI, Sonam said, 'I have come here because I need to show my support. What is happening is very scary. I feel very afraid whenever I look at my children, wondering what kind of future I am going to leave for them. I think it's important that we take this issue seriously.'

'The way things are looking, whether it's Mumbai or Delhi, pollution levels are rising quite significantly.'

Guneet Monga, seen here with husband Sunny Kapoor, described 'climate change' as a real 'issue' and shared how she tackles 'over-consumption'.

"I think climate change is real. Personally, I do not use plastic bottles for drinking water. I always carry a metal or glass water bottle. It is reused, just like it was done in the past. So, a little simplicity is required. We live in a world of overconsumption. So, I hope the world learns to reuse. I am reusing and repurposing my sari, which I wore to the Oscars. That is how, step by step, you begin from your home the effort to save the climate," she says.

Shreya Ghoshal with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

Shreya, who performed at the event, said, 'Wearing a gown by @vaishalisstudio inspired by underwater corals. Its coral form nods to the ocean, and every stage of its making supports the hands that keep India's handloom heritage alive while treading lightly on the planet. the branching cordwork rises across the bodice, and the skirt falls in cords shaped like a wave.

'It is made from handwoven Murshidabad silk, handwoven by legacy weavers in Murshidabad, my hometown, on handlooms that use no electricity, then hand-corded and hand-textured at the house's atelier in Mumbai. This design house is a zero-waste, plastic-free house, and every garment carries a QR code that traces its journey from raw material to the person who wears it.'

Karan Johar hosted the evening; check out his request to Prince William.

Prince William and Princess Katherine make a gorgeous appearance. Guess how much Kate's Anarkali cost?

Mouni Roy wears a body-hugging, sleeveless, black-sequined halter gown.

Diana Penty puts on an embellished crop top, paired with black trousers.

Bhumi Pednekar's Plus One was...

...Her sister Samiksha Pednekar.

Sanjana Sanghi.

Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Khushi Kapoor.

Elnaaz Nourouzi.

Ayesha Khan.

Sophie Choudhry.

Dipannita Sharma.

Kiran Rao.

Ishaan Khatter.

Abhay Verma.

Jim Sarbh with a friend.

Zakir Khan.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff