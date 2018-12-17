rediff.com

Alia, Katrina, Jacqueline: Who looks best?

Alia, Katrina, Jacqueline: Who looks best?

Last updated on: December 17, 2018 12:59 IST

Gorgeous ladies on the red carpet.

Oh! they looked wow! at the Star Screen awards.

 

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress Award for Raazi.

 

Jacqueline Fernandez.

 

Katrina Kaif won the Best Real Star on Social Media Award.

 

Nushrat Bharucha.

 

Mouni Roy.

 

Diana Penty.

 

Ankita Lokhande.

 

Nora Fatehi.

 

Shraddha Kapoor.

 

Urvashi Rautela.

 

Daisy Shah.

 

Rekha.

 

Urmila Matondkar.

 

Sonal Chauhan.

 

Adah Sharma.

 

Aamna Sharif.

 

Neetu Chandra.

 

Rasika Dugal.

 

Divya Khosla.

 

Radhika Madan won the Best Debut Actress Award for Pataakha.

 

Anupriya Goenka.

 

Divya Dutta.

 

Shabana Azmi won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

 

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

