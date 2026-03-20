Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Preity Zinta To Star in OTT Films

Amazon Prime Video has many interesting web series and original films on its 2026 slate. A look at the films coming up.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Key Points Alia Bhatt turns producer with Don't Be Shy.

Preity Zinta makes a comeback with Kunal Kemmu's Vibe.

Yami Gautam gives us a horror story called Navya Naveli.

Don't Be Shy

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Alia Bhatt turns producer alongside her sister Shaheen Bhatt for their upcoming film, Don't Be Shy.

The story follows Shyamili 'Shy' Das, a 20-year-old girl who believes she has her life fully planned. But her carefully arranged world begins to unravel when unexpected events occur, gradually slipping out of her control.

The film is directed by Sreeti Mukerji, who also wrote the story and screenplay, with dialogues and additional screenplay by Sehaj Kaur Maini.

It is expected to be released in October 2026.

Vibe

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Preity Zinta makes her comeback this year with Vibe. Kunal Kemmu doubles up as her co-star as well as director here.

The comedy drama also features Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir.

The story sees a clueless slacker and his by-the-book best friend -- two men who can barely manage their own lives -- find the fate of the nation in their hands when they accidentally stumble into a terrorist plot.

"When I heard the script, I just fell down laughing. It was just so funny! And I couldn't say no to it," Preity said.

Navya Naveli

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A picture perfect bride transforms a chaotic Meerut household into a slice of heaven...until her brother-in-law suspects that things may not be as perfect as they seem. The ideal bahu may be an evil force.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film stars Yami Gautam.

Kuku Ki Kundli

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A hopeless romantic finds his perfect love story upended when a complication in his kundli sets off family chaos, and confusion. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film stars Bhuvan Bam, Wamiqa Gabbi, Manoj Pahwa and Geeta Agarwal.

Anarth

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A motherless child and a childless mother are forced to face their grief when a sinister presence called Boba threatens to silence them forever.

Directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gaurav Chawala, it stars Gulshan Devaiah, Kalki Koechlin, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Barkha Bisht.

Raftaar

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Raftaar, starring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, explores ambition and ethics in India's booming ed-tech industry.

Vyan

Vyan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, promises a supernatural story about a man who awakens a divine force after entering a forbidden forest.

"Sid was a long, long dream, and I'm very happy that I've had the chance to collaborate with him. I think he's a really fine actor," Tamannaah said.

Discussing the film's story, Tamannaah explained that the script impressed her because it blends commercial appeal with a strong emotional core. She also added that having grown up watching such films, she believes stories rooted in Indian folklore can resonate powerfully with audiences.

"It's been a long time since I heard a script for a commercial film, which I grew up loving, that also has a strong soul at its heart. That combination can be extremely powerful," she said.

"I've seen that happen with some of my previous films that have done well. When I heard the story of this film, I felt it had such a strong anchor, with Indian folklore at the forefront. I truly believe this will be a 'pakka masala' film that leaves you very emotional by the end," she added.

Vvan also features Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni, and is directed by Deepak Mishra and written by Arunabh Kumar.

Sundar Poonam

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On their idyllic honeymoon in Kashmir, a newlywed couple goes missing, unravelling a chilling truth about Poonam, the bride, whose obsessive love story, twisted past and shocking secrets pull everyone around her into a deadly spiral.

Directed by Pulkit, the film stars Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Rawal.

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff