Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Gets Engaged to Ishaan Mehra

Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt's elder sister, has announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend Ishaan Mehra.

IMAGE: Shaheen Bhatt and Ishaan Mehra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaheen Bhatt and Ishaan Mehra/Instagram

Key Points Shaheen Bhatt, actress Alia Bhatt's elder sister, has announced her engagement to boyfriend Ishaan Mehra.

The announcement was made via a heartfelt Instagram post featuring intimate pictures of the couple.

Ishaan Mehra is a former international swimmer, who now works as a fitness trainer.

Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt's elder sister, announced her engagement to boyfriend Ishaan Mehra in a heartfelt social media post.

IMAGE: Shaheen Bhatt and Ishaan Mehra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaheen Bhatt and Ishaan Mehra/Instagram

Shaheen captioned the post with a playful line, 'We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing.'

IMAGE: Shaheen Bhatt and Ishaan Mehra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaheen Bhatt and Ishaan Mehra/Instagram

Ishaan Mehra, a former international swimmer, represented India at the Youth Asian Games. He has since transitioned into the fitness industry and works as a professional trainer.

Shaheen had previously introduced Ishaan to her followers through social media posts, including a birthday tribute where she referred to him as 'sunshine'. Alia has shared moments with him, hinting that he has been a part of the family's circle for some time.

Celebrity Wishes

IMAGE: Shaheen Bhatt and Ishaan Mehra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaheen Bhatt and Ishaan Mehra/Instagram

The announcement quickly gained traction online, with several celebrities sending in their wishes.

Ananya Pandey writes, 'Shaheeeeen! Soooo happy for you all the love and joy in the world.'

Parineeti Chopra wrote, 'The Unbreakable Vow.' Zoya Akhtar commented, 'Congos and bongos.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff