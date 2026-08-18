Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Vacation With Daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt delighted her fans by sharing a collection of vacation photos with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their adorable daughter Raha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Key Points Alia Bhatt posted 'good old days' vacation photos on Instagram with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha, featuring moments on a boat and cuddling.

The pictures highlight the family time together, with Raha seen between her parents on a boat and cuddling with Alia.

Alia also shared solo pictures from the holiday, including a mirror selfie and a photo in oversized sunglasses.

Alia Bhatt, who was busy with Alpha, and Ranbir Kapoor, who was busy with Ramayana

The actor shared a few beautiful moments from the family vacation on Instagram with and wrote, 'good old days, cuddles and all.'

The pictures show Alia, Ranbir and Raha enjoying peaceful moments together.

The family is seen sitting on a boat, looking at the sea, with little Raha sitting between her parents.

Cherished Family Moments

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

In an heartwarming picture shows Alia cuddling Raha while they rest on a bed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia shares some solo pictures from the holiday, in one of the mirror selfie, she is seen wearing white beachwear.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia sports oversized black sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia enjoys her meal during the vacation.

The actor did not reveal where or when the holiday took place.

However, her caption suggests that these are memories from an earlier trip.

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Alia will next appear in Love & War alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir, meanwhile, is preparing for the release of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

It will be released in two parts, with the first arriving during Diwali 2026 and the second during Diwali 2027.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff