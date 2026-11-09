Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Move Into New Home

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrate Diwali at the newly rebuilt Krishna Raj bungalow in Pali Hill.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha Kapoor. Photograph: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Key Points Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Diwali at their new luxury residence, the Krishna Raj bungalow, in Mumbai's Pali Hill.

The couple, along with Neetu Kapoor, sought blessings in front of a garlanded portrait of the late Rishi Kapoor.

The Krishna Raj bungalow, named after Ranbir's late grandparents Krishna Raj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor, has been rebuilt into a modern six-storey mansion.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha Kapoor. Photograph: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Diwali at their new luxury residence, the Krishna Raj bungalow, located in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill area.

A Family Affair

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha Kapoor. Photograph: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

A deeply emotional moment captured Ranbir, Alia and Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, seeking blessings in front of a garlanded portrait of Ranbir's late father Rishi Kapoor.

The couple appeared on their balcony to wave and wish the gathered media a Happy Diwali. Ranbir blew flying kisses to the crowd while standing alongside Neetu Kapoor and Alia.

The Krishna Raj Bungalow

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor on their balcony. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The property, named in memory of Ranbir's late grandparents Krishna Raj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor, has been rebuilt into a modern six-storey building. The mansion is designed for the family, including an entire floor for Neetu Kapoor alongside rooms for Ranbir's elder sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and niece Samara Sahni.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff