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Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor Cheer For Ranbir Kapoor And Ramayana

By REDIFF MOVIES November 04, 2026 16:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A star-studded evening as the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 comes together for a grand screening in Mumbai.

Key Points

  • Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Ram, was cheered on by Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor.
  • The ensemble cast includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.
  • The screening turned into a family affair, with several stars arriving alongside their spouses, children and parents.

Bollywood turned up in big numbers for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1's grand premiere in Mumbai, ahead of its November 5 release.

The starry cast, their families and and their friends came together to celebrate the ambitious epic.

 

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor cheer for the favourite man in their lives, Ranbir Kapoor.

By the way, do you know how much Alia's blouse costs?!

 

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor gets into character as he poses for pictures.

 

Ravie Dubey with wife Sargun Mehta and their respective parents Aradhana and Harish Mehta and Sudha and Gyan Prakash Dubey

Ravie Dubey, who plays Laxman, with wife Sargun Mehta and their respective parents Aradhana and Harish Mehta and Sudha and Gyan Prakash Dubey.

 

Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi.

 

Kajal A Kitchlu

Kajal A Kitchlu arrives with son Neil. She plays Mandodari, Ravana's chief queen.

 

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol puts his dhai kilo ka haath to good use and plays the powerful Hanuman.

 

Saurabh Sachdeva

Saurabh Sachdeva plays a rakshasa named Mareech. Do you know he's also the acting coach to many Bollywood stars?

 

Addinath Kothare

Addinath Kothare plays Bharath, and he tells us how he got the role.

 

Kunal Kapoor

Kunal Kapoor plays Indra Dev.

 

Vivek Oberoi with sister Meghna Oberoi and her kids Arjun and Shivaan

Vivek Oberoi is seen here with his sister Meghna Oberoi and her children, Arjun and Shivaan.

Vivek plays Vidyutjiva, the husband of Ravana's sister, Shurpanakha.

 

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Singh plays Shurpanakha, and is seen here with husband Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Chetan Hansraj, Lavania Pereira and their son Ethan Hansraj

Chetan Hansraj, Lavania Pereira and their son Ethan Hansraj. Chetan plays the asura, Sumali.

 

P

Ramayana Director Nitesh Tiwari with wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and their children Amaarisa and Aaradhya.

 

Soni Razdan with his daughter Shaheen and Ishaan Mehra

Alia's mum Soni Razdan with elder daughter Shaheen and her fiance Ishaan Mehra.

 

Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal.

 

Armaan Jain arrives with wife Anishaa Malhotra and brother Aadar Jain and his wife Alekha Advani

Ranbir's cousins Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra, brother Aadar Jain and his wife Alekha Advani.

 

Deepshikha Deshmukh with daughter Diviyanaa Deshmukh and son Vansh Deshmukh

Jackky Bhagnani's sister Deepshikha Deshmukh with her daughter Diviyanaa Deshmukh and son Vansh Deshmukh.

 

Mahesh Kothare

Addinath's father Mahesh Kothare.

 

Sharad Kelkar

Sharad Kelkar.

 

Parampara and Sachet Tandon

Singer couple Parampara and Sachet Tandon.

 

Wardha Khan and son Shubaan

Wardha Khan and her son Shubaan.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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Alia BhattRanbir KapoorRamayanaNeetu Kapoor CheerNitesh Tiwari

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