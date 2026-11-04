Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor Cheer For Ranbir Kapoor And Ramayana

A star-studded evening as the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 comes together for a grand screening in Mumbai.

Key Points Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Ram, was cheered on by Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor.

The ensemble cast includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The screening turned into a family affair, with several stars arriving alongside their spouses, children and parents.

Bollywood turned up in big numbers for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1's grand premiere in Mumbai, ahead of its November 5 release.

The starry cast, their families and and their friends came together to celebrate the ambitious epic.

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor cheer for the favourite man in their lives, Ranbir Kapoor.

By the way, do you know how much Alia's blouse costs?!

Ranbir Kapoor gets into character as he poses for pictures.

Ravie Dubey, who plays Laxman, with wife Sargun Mehta and their respective parents Aradhana and Harish Mehta and Sudha and Gyan Prakash Dubey.

Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi.

Kajal A Kitchlu arrives with son Neil. She plays Mandodari, Ravana's chief queen.

Sunny Deol puts his dhai kilo ka haath to good use and plays the powerful Hanuman.

Saurabh Sachdeva plays a rakshasa named Mareech. Do you know he's also the acting coach to many Bollywood stars?

Addinath Kothare plays Bharath, and he tells us how he got the role.

Kunal Kapoor plays Indra Dev.

Vivek Oberoi is seen here with his sister Meghna Oberoi and her children, Arjun and Shivaan.

Vivek plays Vidyutjiva, the husband of Ravana's sister, Shurpanakha.

Rakul Singh plays Shurpanakha, and is seen here with husband Jackky Bhagnani.

Chetan Hansraj, Lavania Pereira and their son Ethan Hansraj. Chetan plays the asura, Sumali.

Ramayana Director Nitesh Tiwari with wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and their children Amaarisa and Aaradhya.

Alia's mum Soni Razdan with elder daughter Shaheen and her fiance Ishaan Mehra.

Pragya Jaiswal.

Ranbir's cousins Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra, brother Aadar Jain and his wife Alekha Advani.

Jackky Bhagnani's sister Deepshikha Deshmukh with her daughter Diviyanaa Deshmukh and son Vansh Deshmukh.

Addinath's father Mahesh Kothare.

Sharad Kelkar.

Singer couple Parampara and Sachet Tandon.

Wardha Khan and her son Shubaan.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff