Alia Bhatt: 'Last Few Days Have Broken My Heart'

'In solidarity with every student demanding accountability, justice and hope for a future they can believe in.'

IMAGE: 'Perhaps courage is not something we find within ourselves alone. Perhaps we also borrow it from one another, until there’s enough of it for all of us to stand,' Alaya F captions this picture. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Key Points 'In solidarity with every student demanding accountability, justice and hope for a future they can believe in.'

'Perhaps courage is not something we find within ourselves alone.'

'When nothing we do matters, all that matters is what we do.'

It may have come late in the day but movie celebs are finally speaking out against the nationwide student protests.

After Salman Khan penned a heartfelt note, Alia Bhatt wrote on social media that the last few days have broken her heart.

'The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope,' Alia writes.

'Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them.

'Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs. Jai Hind.'

Many other celebs also supported their cause on social media, pouring in messages of courage and hope.

R Madhavan: 'Please don't lose faith'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Rasika Dugal: 'In solidarity with every student demanding accountability'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal: 'Bombay 22.07.2026. To the courage, resilience, intelligence, humanity and humour of a generation asking to be heard. We owe them much more than silence. At the protest yesterday. In solidarity with every student demanding accountability, justice and hope for a future they can believe in.'

Celina Jaitly: 'I understand the pain & frustration of students'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

Lillete Dubey: 'You are the future and we all stand by you'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lillete Dubey/Instagram

IMAGE: Priya Prakash Varrier joins the protest. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

Shreya Dhanwanthary: 'When nothing we do matters, all that matters is what we do'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreya Dhanwanthary (@shreyadhan13)

Swara Bhasker: 'You Gen Z brats have given our whole country hope!'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Chinmayi Sripada: 'This didn't happen in isolation'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinmayi Sripada (@chinmayisripaada)

Aseem Hattangady: 'Peaceful gathering of bright young souls'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aseem J. Hattangady (@aseem.hattangady)

Kalki Koechlin: 'Heart break and hope in every step'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki Koechlin (@kalkikanmani)

Aftab Shivdasani:' India's youth are it's greatest strength'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aftab Shivdasani (@aftabshivdasani)

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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