Alia, Karan Johar At Rani Mukerji's Mother's Funeral

Family members and several members from the film fraternity were present at Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium to pay their last respects.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt at Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji's funeral. All Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Key Points 'With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother, Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon.'

'The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief.'

Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Apoorva Mehta, Ayan Mukerji attended the last rites in Mumbai.

Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji passed away at the age of 75 on Tuesday afternoon.

Family members and several members from the film fraternity were present at Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium to pay their last respects.

Bollywood Personalities Pay Tributes

Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor.

Jaideep Alhawat.

Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta and Ayan Mukerji, Rani's cousin.

Farah Khan came along with her brother Sajid Khan.

Vaani Kapoor.

Ashutosh Gowarikar with wife Sunita Gowarikar -- who is Rani's cousin -- and brother Avinash Gowarikar.

Kabir Khan.

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant.

A Legacy in Film and Music

A statement shared by the family said, 'With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother, Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon.

'The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief.'

Krishna Mukerji was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerjee, co-founder of Filmalaya Studios, who died in 2017.

Rani Mukerji and Producer Raja Mukerji are their two children. Krishna Mukerji was also associated with the Bengali film industry as a playback singer.

Her work includes the song Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja from Teesri Aankh, which was released in 1982.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff