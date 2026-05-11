WATCH: Alia Bhatt's Airport Look, On Her Way To Cannes

Alia Bhatt will grace the Cannes film festival as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, and she shares a chic glimpse of her journey to the French Riviera.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt gets clicked at Mumbai airport. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Alia Bhatt is en route to Cannes, sharing a stylish update from her flight.

She is attending the festival for the second consecutive year as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

The actor was previously spotted at Mumbai airport in a chic black coat, white tank top, jeans and boots.

The Cannes film festival 2026 is scheduled from May 12 to May 23 and will feature numerous Indian celebrities.

With the Cannes film festival 2026 kicking off on May 12, Alia Bhatt has already hopped on a flight to the French Riviera, and she sends updates on Instagram.

Alia's Travel Style and Social Media Update

IMAGES: Alia Bhatt's Cannes updates. Photographs: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

In the social media post, Alia was seen seated inside a plane, wearing a pink baseball cap, which had the words embroidered: 'Tinted and unbothered'. She also held a lip product from L'Oreal Paris, highlighting her association with the global beauty brand at Cannes.

Adding a touch of humour to the update, the actor captioned the story 'Stain alive', a playful reference to the Stayin' Alive classic by the Bee Gees, which also featured as the background music for the clip.

Airport Sighting and Cannes Return

The Instagram update arrives shortly after Alia was spotted at Mumbai airport late on Sunday, departing for France to attend the festival. She was photographed in a chic airport ensemble featuring a black long coat layered over a white tank top, paired with jeans and boots.

The actor is returning to Cannes for the second consecutive year as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris after making her debut last year.

The Cannes festival is scheduled to run from May 12 to May 23 and is expected to see several Indian celebrities walk the red carpet.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff