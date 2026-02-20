Alia Bhatt Heads To The BAFTAs

What's a regular day like for Bollywood stars? Photographer Viral Bhayani captures them going about their day.

Key Points Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi promote Do Deewane Seher Mein.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma's date night.

Malavika Mohanan, Emraan Hashmi and Hrithik Roshan at the airport.

Alia Bhatt was spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday morning before she flew to London to attend the BAFTAs, where she will present one of the awards on Sunday evening.

For her travel look, Alia opted for a chic casual ensemble, a blue top paired with denim jeans, layered with a wine-coloured long coat.

She accessorised with a cap, a matching handbag, and white sneakers.

Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi promoted their film Do Deewane Seher Mein, a day before the film releases in theatres.

What's Tripti Dimri doing in Andheri, Bollywood's Burbank?

Soha Ali Khan with her girl gang in Bandra, the Mumbai suburb where she lives.

Gustaakh Ishq jodi Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma, who sparked romance rumours, spotted at the Japanese restaurant Gajini in Bandra.

Vjay Varma stepped out first, minutes later Fatima walked out of the restaurant.

Watch Emraan Hashmi at Mumbai airport

Watch Malavika Mohanan and Hrithik Roshan at Mumbai airport too.

Sunny Kaushal with sister-in-law Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff