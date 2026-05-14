Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In Yet Another Look

Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance at Cannes 2026, showcasing a custom Tarun Tahiliani off-shoulder gown that masterfully blended Victorian corsetry with traditional Indian draping.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Key Points Alia Bhatt wore a custom Tarun Tahiliani off-shoulder gown at Cannes 2026, her fifth look at the event.

The gown featured brocade fabric with hand-painted floral embroidery and combined Victorian-style corsetry with Indian draping techniques.

She accessorised the outfit with a diamond choker necklace and a decorative waist accessory, opting for a sleek bun and neutral makeup.

Alia Bhatt aced her fifth look at Cannes as she wore a custom off-shoulder Tarun Tahiliani ensemble. The gown was made with brocade fabric and featured hand-painted floral embroidery in burgundy and ivory shades.

The fitted design highlighted the waist and extended into a mermaid-style hem.

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Fusion of Styles and Indian Craftsmanship

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The outfit combined Victorian-style corsetry with Indian draping techniques inspired by traditional chintz textiles. The structured neckline and heavy brocade work added texture and shape to the look.

Alia wore the outfit for a dinner event honouring Jane Fonda and Gong Li. She paired the gown with a diamond choker necklace and a decorative waist accessory.

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Alia has presented five looks during Cannes 2026 so far, with several outfits highlighting Indian textiles, embroidery, and draping styles in modern silhouettes.

Indian Presence at Cannes

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff