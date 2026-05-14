HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In Yet Another Look

Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In Yet Another Look

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 16:25 IST

x

Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance at Cannes 2026, showcasing a custom Tarun Tahiliani off-shoulder gown that masterfully blended Victorian corsetry with traditional Indian draping.

Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Key Points

  • Alia Bhatt wore a custom Tarun Tahiliani off-shoulder gown at Cannes 2026, her fifth look at the event.
  • The gown featured brocade fabric with hand-painted floral embroidery and combined Victorian-style corsetry with Indian draping techniques.
  • She accessorised the outfit with a diamond choker necklace and a decorative waist accessory, opting for a sleek bun and neutral makeup.

Alia Bhatt aced her fifth look at Cannes as she wore a custom off-shoulder Tarun Tahiliani ensemble. The gown was made with brocade fabric and featured hand-painted floral embroidery in burgundy and ivory shades.

The fitted design highlighted the waist and extended into a mermaid-style hem.

Like Alia's Burgundy Fusion Gown? VOTE!

 

Fusion of Styles and Indian Craftsmanship

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

 

The outfit combined Victorian-style corsetry with Indian draping techniques inspired by traditional chintz textiles. The structured neckline and heavy brocade work added texture and shape to the look.

Alia wore the outfit for a dinner event honouring Jane Fonda and Gong Li. She paired the gown with a diamond choker necklace and a decorative waist accessory.

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

 

Alia has presented five looks during Cannes 2026 so far, with several outfits highlighting Indian textiles, embroidery, and draping styles in modern silhouettes.

Indian Presence at Cannes

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by L'Oréal Paris Official (@lorealparis)

 

 

This website may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES

RELATED STORIES

Cannes Day 2: Like Alia's Princess Look? VOTE!
Cannes Day 2: Like Alia's Princess Look? VOTE!
Like Alia Bhatt's Stunning Cannes Look? VOTE!
Like Alia Bhatt's Stunning Cannes Look? VOTE!
WATCH: Alia Bhatt's Airport Look, On Her Way To Cannes
WATCH: Alia Bhatt's Airport Look, On Her Way To Cannes
Alia's Grand Debut At Cannes
Alia's Grand Debut At Cannes
Like Alia's Looks At Cannes? VOTE!
Like Alia's Looks At Cannes? VOTE!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

At BRICS Delhi meet, Iran FM takes 'an empire in decline' jibe at US0:40

At BRICS Delhi meet, Iran FM takes 'an empire in decline'...

Mamata Banerjee dons lawyers' coat, arrives at Calcutta high court0:36

Mamata Banerjee dons lawyers' coat, arrives at Calcutta...

Iran goes ballistic against US, Israel at BRICS foreign ministers' meeting2:27

Iran goes ballistic against US, Israel at BRICS foreign...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO