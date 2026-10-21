Alia Bhatt's Darlings Co-Star Divya Vinekar Dies

Actor and content creator Divya Vinekar, recognised for her roles in films like Darlings and Jalsa, passed away unexpectedly.

IMAGE: Divya Vinekar with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah in Darlings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Vinekar

Key Points Actor and content creator Divya Vinekar has passed away unexpectedly.

The news of her demise was shared by her friend and RJ Rohini Ramnathan on Instagram.

Vinekar appeared as a female police constable in Alia Bhatt's film Darlings and also featured in Jalsa.

RJ Rohini Ramnathan confirmed the news of actor and content creator Divya Vinekar, who passed away on October 19.

A Sudden Loss

In an emotional Instagram post, Rohini wrote, 'It is with utmost sadness and shock that I have to inform all those who love/adore our DV, @divyavinekar left for heavenly abode today. It was sudden and unexpected. The family and the ones whose lives she touched daily with her grace and love are dealing. Enquiries at this moment could be avoided.

'DV, as we know her fondly, was a pillar to me personally and professionally for all of us at Fever FM. Her work ethic, her kindness and her knowledge made her one of her kind. You'll be missed baby, go well. Thank you for being a part of us. We were blessed to have her,' she added.

'This project will be close to my heart till my last breath'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Vinekar

Divya appeared as a female police constable in Alia Bhatt's Darlings, which also featured Shefali Shah.

In a post dated August 5, 2022, Divya had written about her Darlings journey: 'From being fairly unemployed during peak Covid, finishing other content-writing projects, giving countless self-tests patiently, to somewhat questioning my career decision, BAM! I was given #Darlings one day.

'I remember giving the audition but thought that I'd lost out on this one as well. My God, it still feels like a dream. To work with legends in my first project, the first feature film itself is surreal. Thanking every single cast & crew member for being so nice to me. This project will be close to my heart till my last breath. I love you, my Darlings!'

Divya was also part of Jalsa, a 2022 thriller starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.

Her final rites were carried out on October 20.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff