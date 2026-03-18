Alia Bhatt Celebrates Birthday with Ranbir, Raha

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 33rd birthday with a heartwarming family celebration, while also gearing up for her role in the highly anticipated spy thriller Alpha, set to release in 2026.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Key Points Alia Bhatt celebrated her 33rd birthday with an intimate family celebration, sharing glimpses on social media.

Heartfelt messages from her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt highlighted Alia's kind and loving nature.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor returned from a birthday getaway with daughter Raha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 33rd birthday on March 15 with an intimate family celebration. She shared glimpses of her special day through a fun-filled photo dump on social media.

In her post on Instagram, Alia gave fans a candid look at moments from the celebrations. The highlights included a family outing to Disneyland, capturing the affectionate bond between the couple and their daughter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

In another picture, Alia was seen blowing out her birthday candles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

As well as the adorable snapshots of Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The photo series also featured heartfelt gestures from her parents, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt. One standout image showed a handwritten note describing Alia as their 'precious jewel,'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

While another was an adorable birthday card from Raha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Captioning her post, Alia Bhatt wrote, 'This is 33. Full of glee. So grateful.'

Alia and Ranbir were spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning on their return from a brief birthday getaway. The couple had travelled with daughter Raha to celebrate Alia's 33rd birthday away from the busy city life.

In the early hours today, Alia and Ranbir were spotted walking out of the arrival terminal with a few members of their team. As soon as they stepped outside, paparazzi gathered around them and wished Alia a happy birthday.

Soon after, Ranbir shared a light-hearted exchange with the paps that made many people smile. While walking towards their car, Ranbir jokingly asked if they had brought a birthday cake for Alia. Looking at them playfully, he said, 'Cake Nahi Laye?' He then made a funny, disappointed face before heading towards his car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Alia rang her 33rd birthday on Sunday and her mother, actor Soni Razdan, made sure to make her 'baby girl' feel extra special. Razdan took to her Instagram account on Sunday to post a touching message for her daughter, giving fans a glimpse into the close bond the two share.

Soni dropped a series of pictures featuring Alia, along with a note celebrating the actor not just for her success, but for the person she has become.

It read, 'Happy Birthday to a very special girl, our baby girl, our life. You are the most generous, kind, and loving soul -- and always have been. They say that in life you receive what you give to others.'

'May you receive all that goodness and so much more in return. May you continue to inspire us, and everyone whose life you touch, with your warmth and your beautiful spirit. And may your tribe always grow. Love you to the moon, the stars, and back again,' Soni added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Shaheen also shared pictures with Alia, showing the sisters posing joyfully. While the first one shows Alia and Shaheen from a foreign destination, it is followed by a happy Christmas memory. Calling Alia her 'anchor', Shaheen wrote, 'My anchor, my lifelong co-conspirator in this strange, beautiful life - you are woven into every good thing I know. Happy birthday my heart.'

Alia's Upcoming Film Alpha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Over the years, Alia has carved a special place for herself in Indian cinema with performances that showcase her versatility.

From playing the brave spy in Raazi to portraying the powerful and layered character in Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actor has repeatedly impressed movie buffs and critics alike with her range.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the much-anticipated spy thriller Alpha.

The film also stars Sharvari, along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously directed the series The Railway Men.

The project also marks Alia's first film with Yash Raj Films.

Alpha, the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe -- which already boasts blockbusters Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan -- arrives in theatres on July 10, 2026.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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