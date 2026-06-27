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Ready For Mirzapur: The Movie?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Patcy Reuben June 27, 2026 09:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Mirzapur: The Movie teaser brings back the world of crime, power and revenge with Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu reprising their fan-favourite roles.

Key Points

  • The Mirzapur: The Movie teaser brings back fan-favourite characters Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu) in its movie version.
  • Jitendra Kumar appears as Bablu Pandit while Ravi Kishan joins the cast as a menacing villain.
  • Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie will hit theatres on September 4.

Ali Fazal in a scene from Mirzapur: The Movie

The Mirzapur: The Movie teaser was recently unveiled, giving us a glimpse into the theatrical version of the popular crime OTT series, led by Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi.

Sonal Chauhan in a scene from Mirzapur: The Movie

Sonal Chauhan steps in as an addition to the series, which started in 2018 and became an overnight favourite.

Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Pankaj Tripathi in a scene from Mirzapur: The Movie

The teaser takes us back the lawless world of Mirzapur, where the battle for power continues amid a barrage of bullets, betrayals and bloody rivalries.

The film is set in 2018, hinting at an untold chapter from the first season of the show.

Divyenndu in a scene from Mirzapur: The Movie

The teaser offers first glimpses into the characters of Guddu Pandit (Fazal), Kaleen Bhaiya (Tripathi) and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu).

Jitendra Kumar plays Guddu's brother Bablu Pandit, who was played by Vikrant Massey in the series.

Ravi Kishan in a scene from Mirzapur: The Movie

Ravi Kishan steps into the role of villain.

Shweta Tripathi in a scene from Mirzapur: The Movie

While retaining the gritty atmosphere of Purvanchal, the visuals expand the narrative to Rajasthan.

Rasika Dugal in a scene from Mirzapur: The Movie

Returning cast members include Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, and Shweta Tripathi.

Sushant Singh in a scene from Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh from a script by Puneet Krishna.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, under the Excel Entertainment banner.

Shriya Pilgaonkar in a scene from Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is slated to release in theatres on September 4.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Patcy Reuben© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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