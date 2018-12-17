Ali & Richa: Lovebirds in Paradise

December 17, 2018 20:00 IST

Ali and Richa have zoomed off to the Maldives for a quick holiday to celebrate the lady's birthday.

Ali Fazal, seen recently in the Web series Mirzapur, is enjoying the tropical weather of the Maldives along with ladylove Richa Chadha.

The actors have been dating for a while now and going by their holiday Instapix, they seem to be enjoying each other's company.

Happy and smiley faces.

And then craziness kicks in!

Ali posted this picture and captioned it, 'Cuz Tony went outta da game!!! I gotz his chain and i gotz mah bae. Gotz the beach ... flew quite a way.. hey. (Rhyme) Livin in the Ga**sta’s Paradise!!!! Beach vibes! Fushi ki khushi. Such a Faru location!!! See you later'.

Well, he is equally funny in real life.

A holiday is no holiday without lounging in a hammock.

Sharing this pic, Ali writes, 'Tanned and how!!! Taking in the maldivian sun! Looking forward to the events today! Pre Bday shenanigans'.

Richa turns 32 on December 18.

The birthday girl relaxes by the beach.

And raises Maldivian temperatures too!

A romantic dinner by the beach is every girl's dream.

Guess Ali knows how to make his lady feel special.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/ Instagram