Alaya's New York Holiday

Alaya F's New York trip was so special that her heart decided to stay back!

The actor shares pictures from the trip and describes New York as 'always heartwarming and heart-wrenching for me'.

'No matter how long I stay, I always crave just one more day. I don't know how to explain it, but it's almost like the city calls me back when I need it the most,' Alaya writes.

'Something in me always shifts in New York and I always return home a little transformed. This trip was so so special and I can't wait for the city to call me back again.'

Alaya enjoys the night life in New York.

A delicious spread.

