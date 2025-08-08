HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Alaya's New York Holiday

Alaya's New York Holiday

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 08, 2025 12:27 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F's New York trip was so special that her heart decided to stay back!

The actor shares pictures from the trip and describes New York as 'always heartwarming and heart-wrenching for me'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

'No matter how long I stay, I always crave just one more day. I don't know how to explain it, but it's almost like the city calls me back when I need it the most,' Alaya writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

'Something in me always shifts in New York and I always return home a little transformed. This trip was so so special and I can't wait for the city to call me back again.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya enjoys the night life in New York.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

A delicious spread.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Alaya's New York Menu
Alaya's New York Menu
Alaya's Konkan Holiday
Alaya's Konkan Holiday
Why Alaya F Is A Star To Watch Out For
Why Alaya F Is A Star To Watch Out For
''Alaya Wants None Of The Nepotism'
''Alaya Wants None Of The Nepotism'
Isn't Alaya Adorable?
Isn't Alaya Adorable?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Famous Indian Sari Towns: Which Place, Which Sari

webstory image 2

6 Unique Handloom Products. They Are Not Saris

webstory image 3

Why OnePlus Nord CE 5 Is A Bargain Mid-Range Pick?

VIDEOS

Gujarat: Statue of Unity Goes Global1:37

Gujarat: Statue of Unity Goes Global

Huma Qureshi's cousin stabbed to death in Delhi over parking dispute2:40

Huma Qureshi's cousin stabbed to death in Delhi over...

Tariff Tsunami: All the latest from the White House2:06

Tariff Tsunami: All the latest from the White House

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV