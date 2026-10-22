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Alaya, Hrithik-Saba Root For The Miracle Man

By REDIFF MOVIES October 22, 2026 17:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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All the news in the latest celebration in town.

Key Points

  • Jewellery designer Farah Ali Khan expands with a men's line called The Miracle Man, led by her son Azaan.
  • Zayed Khan, Armaan Arora, Yuraaz Arora, Zidaan Khan, Hridaan Roshan and Aariz Khan support Azaan at the big launch.

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali is a proud mum.

After all, her son Azaan makes his jewellery debut in the men's line with The Miracle Man. Mother and son launched the new line on October 21, and their family and friends celebrated together.

Alaya F

Alaya F looks stunning in black.

 

Alaya F with Pooja Bedi

She arrives with her Plus One, mum Pooja Bedi.

 

Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan maintains a close bond with his former in-laws, and always shows up to support them. So he made sure to attend his former sister-in-law Farah's mega event for her son. He's seen here with partner Saba Azad.

 

Hrithik Roshan mingles with photographers

Hrithik takes a photograph for the ages with the photographers.

 

Sussanne Khan with partner Arslan Goni

Sussanne Khan, Farah's younger sister and Hrithik's former wife, with her partner Arslan Goni.

 

Farah Ali Khan with her son Azaan Ali and daughter Fizaa Ali

Farah Ali Khan with son Azaan Ali and daughter Fizaa Ali.

 

Zayed Khan and Mallika with their sons Zidaan and Aariz

Zayed Khan, Farah's only brother, and Mallika Parekh with their sons Zidaan and Aariz.

 

Simone Khan Arora with son Yuvraaz

Simone Khan Arora, Farah's younger sister, with son Yuvraaz.

 

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan, Farah's cousin.

 

Laila Khan with Farhan Furniturewalla

Fardeen's sister Laila Khan with husband Farhan Furniturewalla.

 

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen.

 

Pragya Yadav Kapoor

Pragya Yadav Kapoor.

 

Amrita Arora Ladak, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari

Amrita Arora Ladak, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari.

 

Akanksha Malhotra

Akanksha Malhotra.

 

Ayesha Shroff along with daughter Krishna Shroff

Tiger Shroff is healing well at home after the attack on him, so his mum Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff step out to fulfil their social obligations.

 

Alvira Khan Agnihotri her son Ayaan Agnihotri and Deane Pandey

Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left, with son Ayaan Agnihotri and Deane Pandey.

 

Anaita Shroff Adajania

Anaita Shroff Adajania.

 

Rohit Roy

Rohit Roy.

 

Neelam along with Ronit Roy

Neelam and Ronit Roy.

 

Rajat Bedi with his wife Monalisa Bedi

Rajat Bedi with wife Monalisa Bedi.

 

Bina and Talat Aziz

Bina and Talat Aziz.

 

Chunky Panday

Chunky Panday.

 

Fardeen Khan with uncle Sanjay Khan, cousins Zayed Khan, Farah Ali Khan and her son Azaan Ali

Fardeen Khan with uncle Sanjay Khan, cousins Zayed Khan, Farah Ali Khan and her son Azaan Ali.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

FarahHrithik-SabaAzaan AliAlayaZayed Khan

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