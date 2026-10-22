Alaya, Hrithik-Saba Root For The Miracle Man

All the news in the latest celebration in town.

Key Points Jewellery designer Farah Ali Khan expands with a men's line called The Miracle Man, led by her son Azaan.

Zayed Khan, Armaan Arora, Yuraaz Arora, Zidaan Khan, Hridaan Roshan and Aariz Khan support Azaan at the big launch.

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali is a proud mum.

After all, her son Azaan makes his jewellery debut in the men's line with The Miracle Man. Mother and son launched the new line on October 21, and their family and friends celebrated together.

Alaya F looks stunning in black.

She arrives with her Plus One, mum Pooja Bedi.

Hrithik Roshan maintains a close bond with his former in-laws, and always shows up to support them. So he made sure to attend his former sister-in-law Farah's mega event for her son. He's seen here with partner Saba Azad.

Hrithik takes a photograph for the ages with the photographers.

Sussanne Khan, Farah's younger sister and Hrithik's former wife, with her partner Arslan Goni.

Farah Ali Khan with son Azaan Ali and daughter Fizaa Ali.

Zayed Khan, Farah's only brother, and Mallika Parekh with their sons Zidaan and Aariz.

Simone Khan Arora, Farah's younger sister, with son Yuvraaz.

Fardeen Khan, Farah's cousin.

Fardeen's sister Laila Khan with husband Farhan Furniturewalla.

Sushmita Sen.

Pragya Yadav Kapoor.

Amrita Arora Ladak, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari.

Akanksha Malhotra.

Tiger Shroff is healing well at home after the attack on him, so his mum Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff step out to fulfil their social obligations.

Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left, with son Ayaan Agnihotri and Deane Pandey.

Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Rohit Roy.

Neelam and Ronit Roy.

Rajat Bedi with wife Monalisa Bedi.

Bina and Talat Aziz.

Chunky Panday.

Fardeen Khan with uncle Sanjay Khan, cousins Zayed Khan, Farah Ali Khan and her son Azaan Ali.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff