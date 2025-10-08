Akshay's Unique Suggestion For The Cops

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar raised a concern about police footwear in a conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at FCCI Frames 2025, the annual convention on the business of media and entertainment.

'Sir, I've noticed the shoes Mumbai police wear. They have heels inside, and it's not easy to run in them,' Akshay said.

'As an athlete and sportsman, I understand that this can cause back problems or even slipped disc when the police have to run.'

'If their shoes could be redesigned, it would be highly beneficial for the Maharashtra police, allowing them to run faster than any criminal,' Akshay said.

'You've made a very good point. No one had ever brought this to my attention before,' Fadnavis, who is also the state's home minister, said.

The chief minister noted that police personnel often perform drills and field duties wearing the same formal shoes, which are not suited for rigorous movement.

Fadnavis invited Akshay to redesign the footwear for the police.

'You are an action hero, you know what kind of shoes are best for running and physical work. If you can help us with the design or suggest innovations, we will definitely implement them," the CM promised.

Akshay responded enthusiastically, offering to create a prototype for review.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff