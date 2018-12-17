Akshaye Khanna's mum no more

Last updated on: December 17, 2018 16:54 IST

Sadly, Rahul and Akshaye lose both their parents within 18 months.

IMAGE: Geetanjali Khanna at Vinod Khanna's funeral. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Geetanjali Khanna, nee Taleyarkhan, the late Bollywood star Vinod Khanna's first wife and Rahul and Akshaye Khanna's mother, died suddenly at the family's farmhouse in Maharashtra's Raigad district. She was 70.

Geetanjali and Akshaye were visiting the farmhouse at Mandwa over the weekend.

She complained of uneasiness at the farmhouse on Saturday evening following which she was taken to a hospital in Chondi village.

After treatment at the hospital, Geetanjali and Akshaye returned to the farmhouse. The actor took her to the bedroom and asked her to take rest.

Akshaye later went out of the farmhouse for sometime. When he returned, he enquired with the caretaker about his mother and when he went to her bedroom he found her unconscious.

He then called doctors again at the local hospital and also his brother Rahul in Mumbai.

On the doctor's advice, he took his mother to the Alibaug-based civil hospital where she was declared dead.

After the postmortem at the civil hospital on Sunday morning, the body was handed over to the family.

"It appeared to be a natural death, but doctors have preserved the viscera to ascertain the exact cause of demise," a police officer said.

"We recorded Rahul Khanna's statement and have not found anything suspicious," she said, adding that the last rites were performed by the family at Alibaug on Sunday afternoon.

Vinod Khanna died in April 2017 also aged 70.