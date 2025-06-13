Akshay, Veer And The Stolen Mahavir Chakra

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in Sky Force.

The Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer Sky Force tells the story of Squadron Leader A B Devayya, the only Indian Air Force officer to be posthumously awarded the Mahavir Chakra.

During the making of the film, the actors formed a close bond with the Devayya family.

They also played a key role in helping them recover the stolen Mahavir Chakra medal.

Squadron Leader Devayya was posthumously awarded India's second-highest gallantry honour for his bravery and sacrifice in the 1965 War.

But a few years ago, the medal was stolen from the family's home.

For Sundari Devayya, the late officer's wife, the medal was not just an award. It was a cherished symbol of courage, sacrifice, and memory.

IMAGE: Sundari Devayya with Air Marshal Tejinder Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Preetha Devayya/Instagram

'For Mum, the medal was a symbol of my Dad's courage and had held a place of pride on her dresser,' wrote Preetha Devayya, Squadron Leader's daughter, as shared in a press note by the family.

During the making of Sky Force, Veer Pahariya met the Devayya family, and that's when he learnt about the stolen Mahavir Chakra.

He, along with Akshay Kumar, took the matter 'upon themselves to get the precious medal back,' added Preetha Devayya.

In a surprising turn of events, the medal was restored and handed back to Sundari Devayya at a ceremony hosted by the Indian Air Force at the Training Command in Bengaluru.

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, AVSM, VM, presented the honour.

'The Mahavir Chakra is back home,' Preetha wrote in her post, calling it 'a very special moment for our family.'

Describing the emotional moment, Preetha said, 'She (her mother) is so touched, so emotional. She keeps saying she finally feels complete. After all these years, there's peace in her heart.'

Reflecting on the moment, Veer Pahariya shared: 'This is why I chose to be an actor... to spread love, make a difference, and leave a little bit of myself behind in every story.'