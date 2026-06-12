Akshay, Suriya, Michael Arrive On OTT...

Catch Akshay chase off bhoots, Suriya's blockbuster, the King of Pop and more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your hot picks.

Key Points Akshay Kumar stars in Bhoot Bangla, a supernatural horror film, streaming on Netflix.

Suriya leads Karuppu on Prime Video, playing a demigod turned advocate fighting corruption.

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael, featuring his nephew Jaafar, chronicles the pop legend's early success and family dynamics, available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Hindi, Tamil And Malayalam Highlights

Bhoot Bangla

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan, his director of several hits, including the supernatural horror Bhool Bhulaiya, to play the inheritor of a creepy palace in a godforsaken town caught in all the demonic mumbo jumbo it leads to, in Bhoot Bangla.

Karuppu

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil

A demigod transforms into a crusader for justice as Suriya's titular hero descends on earth to don a advocate's garb and put a corrupt lawyer in his place in Karuppu.

Raakh

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Prosit Roy (Pari, Paatal Lok) is back with a grim and gritty creation starring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir and Rakesh Bedi. Set in 1978, the series revolves around a police investigation following the mysterious disappearance of two teenagers in Delhi.

Dridam

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

Newly transferred to a town known for its peace and quiet, a cop must strive to maintain its status quo as he gets to the bottom of an unexpected murder mystery in Dridam.

Bareilly Ke Bachchan

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A topper in college marries a taxi driver and comes to live in his all-men household that's unsure of how to be around a woman.

International And Diverse Offerings

Michael

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Language: English

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar uses his uncanny resemblance to his uncle to step into the pop legend's shoes and chronicle his extraordinary early success and estranged equation with his father. For now, this film is available on rent.

Alice and Steve

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

In the six-part comedy series, the bond between a pair of middle-aged best friends is tested after one starts dating the other's 20-something daughter.

Virat Hit

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese

A down-on-luck high school kid decides to make some money off bullies by live streaming his fights in the six part series based on a South Korean webcomic of the same name.

Over Your Dead Body

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A unhappily married couple's schemes to take each other's lives during a cabin getaway go kaput when a deadly troika crash the party prompting them to rethink their priorities.

Every Year After

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Carley Fortune's romantic bestseller Every Summer After forms the inspiration for eight episodes of first loves, longtime friends and eternal soulmates.

I am Frankelda

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Spanish

In the Mexican stop motion animation fantasy horror, a 19th century spooky stories writer confronts the characters she's created whilst taking down a trip down into her subconscious.

Whistle

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A bunch of high school kids tempt trouble after they discover a cursed Aztec instrument unleashing murderous forces in their direction.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff