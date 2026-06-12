Akshay, Suriya, Michael Arrive On OTT...

Catch Akshay chase off bhoots, Suriya's blockbuster, the King of Pop and more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your hot picks.
Key Points
- Akshay Kumar stars in Bhoot Bangla, a supernatural horror film, streaming on Netflix.
- Suriya leads Karuppu on Prime Video, playing a demigod turned advocate fighting corruption.
- The Michael Jackson biopic Michael, featuring his nephew Jaafar, chronicles the pop legend's early success and family dynamics, available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
Hindi, Tamil And Malayalam Highlights
Bhoot Bangla
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan, his director of several hits, including the supernatural horror Bhool Bhulaiya, to play the inheritor of a creepy palace in a godforsaken town caught in all the demonic mumbo jumbo it leads to, in Bhoot Bangla.
Karuppu
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil
A demigod transforms into a crusader for justice as Suriya's titular hero descends on earth to don a advocate's garb and put a corrupt lawyer in his place in Karuppu.
Raakh
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Prosit Roy (Pari, Paatal Lok) is back with a grim and gritty creation starring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir and Rakesh Bedi. Set in 1978, the series revolves around a police investigation following the mysterious disappearance of two teenagers in Delhi.
Dridam
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Malayalam
Newly transferred to a town known for its peace and quiet, a cop must strive to maintain its status quo as he gets to the bottom of an unexpected murder mystery in Dridam.
Bareilly Ke Bachchan
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Hindi
A topper in college marries a taxi driver and comes to live in his all-men household that's unsure of how to be around a woman.
International And Diverse Offerings
Michael
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Language: English
Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar uses his uncanny resemblance to his uncle to step into the pop legend's shoes and chronicle his extraordinary early success and estranged equation with his father. For now, this film is available on rent.
Alice and Steve
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
In the six-part comedy series, the bond between a pair of middle-aged best friends is tested after one starts dating the other's 20-something daughter.
Virat Hit
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Japanese
A down-on-luck high school kid decides to make some money off bullies by live streaming his fights in the six part series based on a South Korean webcomic of the same name.
Over Your Dead Body
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
A unhappily married couple's schemes to take each other's lives during a cabin getaway go kaput when a deadly troika crash the party prompting them to rethink their priorities.
Every Year After
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Carley Fortune's romantic bestseller Every Summer After forms the inspiration for eight episodes of first loves, longtime friends and eternal soulmates.
I am Frankelda
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Spanish
In the Mexican stop motion animation fantasy horror, a 19th century spooky stories writer confronts the characters she's created whilst taking down a trip down into her subconscious.
Whistle
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
A bunch of high school kids tempt trouble after they discover a cursed Aztec instrument unleashing murderous forces in their direction.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff