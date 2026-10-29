'We Are Animals At The End Of The Day'

'We have just forgotten because we put on ties and shirts and jackets, look fancy, and have good behaviour in public.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Oberoi/Instagram

Key Points 'Actors have to be soft and sensitive inside in order to perform. But over time, the industry hardens you because there are lots of times when you will fail, be rejected and feel betrayed. You cannot let all of that destroy the inner you.'

'We all need attention, hugs, care and all of that. But when you are an actor, you have to let go of all of that.'

From the chocolate-boy charm of Isi Life Mein to the darker turns of Gurgaon, Toxic, and the recent Gajab Raat, Akshay Oberoi is happy exploring different shades of himself as an actor.

After Flesh and Fighter, Oberoi is now gearing up for King, reuniting with Director Siddharth Anand and sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor talks about navigating a career with its share of ups and downs, learnings from SRK, and his ambition to headline a theatrical hit.

"The real ambition is to be the main lead, the hero in a film, or the lead character in a film that succeeds at the box office. That's the real desire," Akshay tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.

From Isi Life Mein to now, it's been 16 years, and you still look the same! Have you found the fountain of youth?

(Laughs) That's really funny, man.

(Continues laughing) I didn't know you'd say it like that, but that's very sweet, thank you.

Yes, it's been 16 years since that film. A lifetime has passed. I attribute it to being able to do the job I love to do. Acting is very therapeutic for me. It keeps me happy, even if it is difficult at times.

In our 2021 interview, you said you wanted to be the best actor there is. Looking back, how do you feel about the journey so far?

That's always been what I meant to say. I want to be the best actor I can possibly be. I've always put that before everything else because that's the way I always figured I could survive in the business.

Looks are going to fade. But talent can't.

Talent can only improve.

Since 2021, I've had some really good directors to work with. That always takes your craft up another level. Whether that's Prakash Jha, Neeraj Pandey, Siddharth Anand or Geetu Mohandas, they refine you.

I've done so much work up until meeting these great directors that they make you even better. There's a lot more to achieve. There's a lot more to grow in my own craft. There are a lot of different types of things I want to be a part of.

I want to lead bigger things.

'I am not a very dark person'

IMAGE: Akshay Oberoi and Sandeepa Dhar in Isi Life Mein.

Is there a moment in your career that makes you feel particularly proud?

I think there are two. One is Gurgaon.

What happened with Gurgaon was that, up until then, people thought, oh, he's a very chocolatey type of hero. Gurgaon changed that narrative completely. I became better known for that film than most other films in my filmography. That changed the perception of what I could do.

A lot of these projects, even all the way up until Gajab Raat, Gurgaon ka hi mil raha mujhe (I am getting because of Gurgaon). I don't think anyone would have seen my face in that type of antagonist sort of role.

The second big milestone is Fighter.

What Siddharth Anand did for me was take me from being an independent parallel cinema niche actor to someone known to a more mainstream audience. It kind of plucked me out of obscurity and into these big commercial films.

From all that came Sunny Sanskari, Toxic, Gajab Raat, and bigger people and films that have more access to audiences.

Otherwise, I was always in films that were fighting for an audience, like Kaalakaandi, Laal Rang, Gurgaon...

You have moved beyond your chocolate-boy image with films like Gurgaon, Madam Chief Minister and Flesh. Gajab Raat sees you exploring another dark character. What draws you to these roles?

Oh, there's so much more to explore there. I mean, we are all bad. What we present to society is a refined version of ourselves.

We are animals at the end of the day. We have just forgotten because we put on ties and shirts and jackets, look fancy, and have good behaviour in public. So getting in touch with those kinds of grey and morally complex characters is always more fun.

I am not a very dark person. I'm very positive. I have puppy-like energy. I feel I'm a very friendly person.

I talk to people easily, I trust people easily, so I'm not in touch with my dark side in real life. I'm sure my friends would confirm that (Laughs).

It's so much fun to play these characters on screen because I get to find out more things about myself while doing these kinds of parts than I do with other kinds of parts.

'Every year, I can see that more people know my work'

IMAGE: Akshay Oberoi in Gajab Raat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

Do you worry about being stereotyped if you play too many negative roles?

It hasn't happened yet. The biggest joy of my career is that I've been able to play all types of parts. I've been able to do it all.

People trust me with different types of things.

You can also say that when you're a huge star, there's more limitation because people like to see you a certain way. We like to see a particular actor as a romantic hero or an action hero. That didn't happen to me. People just saw me as an actor.

You started out as a lead actor but have increasingly taken on supporting roles. Is this a choice or a lack of lead roles?

You are right. Every actor's story is unique. Mine has been a weird one. When I came in, I was doing lead films, then I went into supporting roles on OTT, then lead roles on OTT, and then into bigger films.

It's been this weird left-right kind of career. But it's growing. Every year, I can see that more people know my work and have watched my older work.

The work I'm doing now, including things like Gajab Raat, has more access and wider releases. More people are watching them, so that grows your ambition.

The real ambition is to be the main lead, the hero in a film, or the lead character in a film that succeeds at the box office. That's the real desire. How that will happen and what shape or form it will take is not really up to me.

That will play out as it plays out, but that's the ultimate goal.

'The post-mortem of a film is so hard for me to do'

IMAGE: Akshay Oberoi with the Fighter gang -- Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Director Siddharth Anand. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Oberoi/Instagram

It was great to see you in a big-scale film like Toxic, though your role felt jarringly brief. Was that always the plan, or was it cut short in the edit?

The post-mortem of a film is so hard for me to do.

My relationship with the film is the life I spent making it, thinking about Tony, working on the character, working with my director and co-stars. I can't see it through this lens of, like, I didn't do this, I didn't do that.

Everyone is trying to make the best film they think the audience will like. You do things and put them together the way you think is best. That's a later post-mortem thing that I don't even really want to think about.

I did what I had to.

I gave my heart and soul to whatever I was given. I loved working every single night on that film, working with those actors, with Geetu Mohandas, with boss, the Rocking Star Yash. I had a blast.

'We are all human. We need validation'

IMAGE: Akshay Oberoi and Yash on the sets of Toxic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Oberoi/Instagram

Were you disheartened with the audience's response to the film?

Of course, we are all human. We need validation.

We need attention, hugs, care and all of that. But when you are an actor, you have to let go of that. You have to develop a very, very, very thick skin and a sort of shield to protect your inner self because you have to stay sensitive.

It's a very big conundrum. Actors have to be soft and sensitive inside in order to perform. But over time, the industry hardens you because there are lots of times when you will fail, be rejected and feel betrayed. You cannot let all of that destroy the inner you. So you have to keep moving forward and not take yourself or your work very seriously.

Sometimes, if you work in a corporation, your presentation is going to be judged. In our line of work, it's you. You are the presentation. You are being judged. But you have to let that go.

You have to forget about that.

You have to separate yourself from the person who's doing the job of the actor.

Did you speak to the director or your co-stars after the film's release? Was there a sense of shared heartbreak?

Of course, you catch up with people. We spoke. Those are private conversations.

We take them in our stride and learn.

We will try again.

The ambition was to make a film of that scale and that sort. There are things to be learned and things to be remembered. You have to just keep moving forward.

'Shah Rukh doesn't let you feel intimidated'

IMAGE: Akshay Oberoi in Toxic.

You have King coming up next. What was the most surreal part of working with Shah Rukh Khan?

He is such a wonderful man. He doesn't let you feel intimidated. There's no need to feel intimidated. If you are intimidated, it's hard to act.

He really takes care of people. He's such a wonderful host.

Siddharth Anand is also like that. He makes you so comfortable.

The whole production house, Mamta Anand, Siddharth's wife, is one of the most important people in my life. These are wonderful people. They make you feel so warm and special.

Of course, these are larger-than-life people. Shah Rukh Khan sir is like... It's impossible not to feel that way. But they don't allow you to. They make you feel very comfortable.

Did working with SRK teach you anything new about his approach to acting?

It's his commitment to the craft and filmmaking. He comes on days when he is not required.

He just sits around.

He watches.

He is encouraging people.

He is motivating people.

He is there.

You always feel like he is involved and committed. Even on his off days, he is sitting there, and if someone needs a cue, he will give them one.

It's such a deep passion. That's why he's where he is in life and has the public's love as well. Everyone has nice things to say that about him.

What can you tell us about the world of King and your character?

The film is out in 60 days. I cannot mention a word about this film until then.

You need people like Siddharth Anand in your life to take a bigger step in your career.

I feel blessed that the universe sent him and sent me to him, and we were able to collaborate not just once but now three times.

He has become family. He is like a mentor. He gave me this lease of life in my career, and I'll always be very grateful. I hope he keeps casting me.