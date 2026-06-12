Akshay Kumar Wants To Retire, But...

'Don't worry about retirement. Keep working. If you want a long life, keep working.'

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani at the Welcome to the Jungle trailer launch event in Mumbai, June 11, 2026. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Key Points Akshay Kumar and company launch the trailer for the upcoming comic caper Welcome to the Jungle in Mumbai.

Directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, the film boasts a starry ensemble.

Welcome to the Jungle is set to release on June 26.

The Starry Parade in Welcome to the Jungle

The biggest talking point for Welcome to the Jungle is the enormous ensemble cast. With stars from multiple generations sharing screen space, the comic camper boasts one of the largest casts seen in recent Bollywood history.

At the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Director Ahmed Khan revealed that assembling such a massive lineup was surprisingly easy.

"The casting happened in weeks' time. One phone call and everybody was on board," Ahmed said.

The event was an endless parade of familiar faces, including Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and several others. Other major players like Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, and Lara Dutta were conspicuously absent from the event.

IMAGE: Krushna Abhishek, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Rajpal Yadav, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ahmed Khan, Aftab Shivdasani, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Vindu Dara Singh and others at the Welcome to the Jungle trailer launch event. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

One of the highlights of the event came when Akshay Kumar was asked whether he ever thinks about retirement after spending more than three decades in the film industry.

The question came with a clear indication that the actor's trademark wit was about to take centrestage.

"I do think about it when I wake up," Akshay said, looking amused. "But after five seconds, I remember that I have to go for a shooting, that I have to go to the set where 300 people are waiting for me."

The audience erupted in laughter. But Akshay wasn't done.

"So, it happens for five seconds. Then I think about retirement. I think about it the next day. Then I wake up at 4 in the morning. Then it repeats. By doing this, 36 years have passed."

Then came life advice from Akshay.

"Don't worry about retirement. Keep working. If you want a long life, keep working."

WATCH: Akshay Kumar talks about reuniting with Raveena Tandon

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

As the spiritual sequel to 2007's Welcome, the trailer of Welcome To The Jungle attempts the same chaos, madness and laughter but without the original cast.

Akshay remains the only key returning member who plays a struggling actor in a film-within-a-film setup. He is joined by army of people shooting an action film deep inside a jungle, which triggers a series of comic misunderstandings.

Suniel Shetty and Arshad Warsi appear as the brothers of iconic characters Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai (played by Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in the first film). And even the infamous Majnu Bhai painting makes a return.

WATCH: The Welcome to the Jungle cast shakes a leg

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Jacqueline Fernandez, who plays one of the leading ladies, shared her amusement about her character's blonde look.

She admitted she was initially surprised by the 'Paris Hilton-like' look but eventually embraced it and had a great time playing the role.

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani at the Welcome to the Jungle trailer launch event. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

WATCH: Disha Patani on performing Katrina Kaif's song in Welcome to the Jungle

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The venue was transformed into a sprawling green oasis, to compliment the film's jungle backdrop. Among those who seemed most delighted by the setup was Jackie Shroff, known for carrying a potted plant wherever he goes.

Akshay jokingly said the idea to bring so many plants into the studio was probably Jaggu Dada's idea.

WATCH: Jackie Shroff gifts a plant to this co-star

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Akshay spoke about his love for comedy, a genre that has delivered some of the most memorable outings of his career. According to the actor, audiences have only seen a tiny glimpse of what's in store.

"The trailer is not even five percent of the film's entertainment, it is only two percent. Watch the film and you will know," Akshay promised.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani at the Welcome to the Jungle trailer launch event. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Welcome To The Jungle is set to release in theatres on June 26.