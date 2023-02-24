News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Akshay Kumar to renounce Canadian passport

Akshay Kumar to renounce Canadian passport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 24, 2023 00:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who has often faced criticism over his Canadian citizenship, says India is everything to him and he has already applied for a change of passport.

Photograph: ANI Photo

He feels bad when people say things without knowing the reason for him taking up Canadian citizenship, Akshay said in an interview in the first episode of the new season of Seedhi Baat on Aajtak.

"India is everything to me... Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I'm fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything...," the 55-year-old star said.

 

Akshay, known for his films such as Hera Pheri, Namastey London, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman, also spoke about a lean phase in his career when he delivered more than 15 flops. This was in the 1990s. The poor box office performance of his films pushed him to apply for Canadian citizenship, he said.

"I thought that 'bhai, my films are not working and one has to work'. I went there for work. My friend was in Canada and he said, 'come here'. I applied and I got in.

"I had just two films left for release and it is just luck that they both became superhit. My friend said, 'go back, start working again'. I got some more films and I kept getting more work. I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed and once I get the renounced status from Canada..."

Akshay's citizenship became a topic of debate after an interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2019 just before the Lok Sabha elections.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Never denied my Canadian passport: Akshay
Never denied my Canadian passport: Akshay
Akshay Kumar on why he didn't vote
Akshay Kumar on why he didn't vote
Voting controversy related to Akki's Modi chat?
Voting controversy related to Akki's Modi chat?
Why Ukraine-returned Indian students moving to Russia
Why Ukraine-returned Indian students moving to Russia
'Its basic industry is terrorism': Jaishankar raps Pak
'Its basic industry is terrorism': Jaishankar raps Pak
Tearful Harmanpreet rues rotten luck in semis loss
Tearful Harmanpreet rues rotten luck in semis loss
Khera 2nd Oppn leader held for remarks against Modi
Khera 2nd Oppn leader held for remarks against Modi

More like this

'I won't join politics'

'I won't join politics'

Modi picked Akshay for interview

Modi picked Akshay for interview

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances