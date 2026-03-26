Akshay Kumar To Play Bald Villain In Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5

Akshay Kumar is set to embrace a new challenge, taking on the role of the main bald villain in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5, signalling a departure from his typical heroic characters.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in Golmaal 5. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

Key Points Akshay Kumar will portray the main villain in Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy, Golmaal 5, starring opposite Ajay Devgan.

Akshay will play a bald antagonist, using prosthetics to achieve the look to avoid conflicts with other ongoing film projects.

He is also set to play a villain in Priyadarshan's forthcoming film, Haiwaan, alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Akshay Kumar will play the main villain to Ajay Devgan's leading man in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5, marking a major change for the actor in the franchise.

Akshay sports a bald look in Golmaal 5.

"He wanted to shave his head but that would have caused a serious clash with his other roles in underproduction films. So he is using prosthetics to look bald," a source close to the project tells Subhash K Jha.

The fifth instalment arrives 20 years after the first Golmaal released in 2006. The original cast of Ajay Devgn, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor will be seen in the new instalment as well.

Akshay's Villainous Ventures

Akshay will also play the main villain in Priyadarshan's forthcoming film Haiwaan while Saif Ali Khan plays the good guy.

With a slew of forthcoming comedies and two major villainous roles, Akshay is clearly not in the mood to play the conventional hero.

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Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff