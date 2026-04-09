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Akshay Kumar Injures Himself During Bhooth Bangla Stunt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ronjita Kulkarni
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 17:19 IST

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Akshay Kumar sustained an injury while performing a stunt on the set of Bhooth Bangla, raising concerns about on-set safety and the actor's commitment to real action over VFX.

Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar

IMAGE: Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in Bhooth Bangla.

Key Points

  • Akshay Kumar injured himself while performing a stunt on the set of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla.
  • A behind-the-scenes video shows Kumar losing his balance during a jump kick, resulting in the injury.
  • Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay Kumar's reunion with Director Priyadarshan after 14 years.
  • Akshay has expressed dissatisfaction with the increasing use of VFX in action films, preferring real stunts.

The makers of the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla shared a behind-the-scenes video showing its lead actor Akshay Kumar injuring himself while performing a stunt on the film's sets.

In the short clip, Akshay, who is known for performing his own stunts, is seen executing a jump kick mid-air. But he loses balance while landing and falls, hurting himself in the process.

The date of the incident as well as the extent of Akshay's injury is not clear yet.

Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, marks the duo's reunion after 14 years. They have previously collaborated on hit comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhagam Bhag, with their last outing being Khatta Meetha in 2010.

Bhooth Bangla also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav.

 

Akshay Kumar's Preference for Real Action

In a recent interview with PTI, Akshay, who is trained in martial arts including Karate, Muay Thai, Taekwondo and Kudo, said he was deeply dissatisfied with the industry's growing reliance on VFX and AI for action sequences.

"There is a huge difference in the way the action films are being made today. Earlier, the action would be real, now everything is done in VFX. It's not fun as it feels fake. I want to make a film, which is real," he said.

"For instance, if I'm jumping, then I'm jumping for real and not using VFX for it or if I'm kicking, then I'm kicking for real, not like 15 people are helping me kick people. I want to make an action film without the use of VFX."

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ronjita Kulkarni© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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