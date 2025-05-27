HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Akshay: Court Will Decide Paresh Rawal Dispute

By MAYUR SANAP
May 27, 2025 16:21 IST

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar at the Housefull 5 trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Akshay Kumar has broken his silence on the squabble around the keenly-awaited Hera Pheri 3,

Fans were happy that they would get to see the film's hilarious original trio -- Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty -- back on screen.

Rawal decided to exit the film, just as the shooting was about to begin.

Akshay Kumar, who bought the rights for Hera Pheri 3 for Rs 25 crore (Rs 250 million), blamed Rawal for his unprofessional conduct and sent him a legal notice, demanding monetary compensation.

Director Priyadarshan said he was "very, very hurt" by Rawal's behaviour.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in Hera Pheri.

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Housefull 5, Akshay described his tussle with Rawal as a "serious matter" and clarified that it would be "handled by the court".

"I have been working with him for the last 30 years. We are very good friends. He's a great actor and I really admire him." Akshay said about his professional equation with Rawal.

While fans are expressing their disappointment with Rawals decision, an online hate campaign has been targeting the senior actor.

Despite their professional differences, Akshay said, "I wouldn't appreciate that people use words like 'foolish' for someone this senior."

WATCH: Akshay Kumar talks about his dispute with Paresh Rawal

VIDEO: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

MAYUR SANAP
