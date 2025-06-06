Akhil Akkineni, Zainab Ravdjee Wed

IMAGE: Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee at their engagement in November 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni/Instagram

Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni wed girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee on June 6 in an intimate ceremony at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Akhil wore a white kurta and dhoti while Zainab wore a white silk sari and golden blouse.

The bridegroom's parents, Amala and Nag, radiated happiness in the pictures circulating on social media.

The wedding was attended by Akhil's elder brother Naga Chaitanya and his wife Sobhita Dhulipala as well as film folk like Venkatesh, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Koidela and Director Prashant Neel.

Akhil and Zainab were in a relationship for two years before getting engaged last November.

Zainab is the Hyderabad businessman Zulfi Ravdjee's daughter.

Akhil is shooting for his new film Lenin opposite Sreeleela.