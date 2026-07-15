'I Want Roles That Scare Me'

'If a character doesn't challenge me, I don't get excited about it.'

'I don't mind failing while trying, but I need to feel that fear of wondering how I'm going to pull it off.'

IMAGE: Akhil Akkineni in Lenin.

Key Points 'I'm a Telugu boy. I think in a South Indian way. My emotions, my understanding of cinema and storytelling all come from Telugu cinema. That's my strength.'

'If I do reach the Hindi audience, I'd rather do it through a Telugu pan-India film, the way Pushpa or KGF did.'

'I really want to go down the path of performance-driven cinema. I want to dig deep with every film, and that's what I'm looking for in my next project as well.'

After a difficult phase marked by professional setbacks, a long recovery from a hand injury, and personal challenges, Akhil Akkineni has bounced back with Lenin, a film that has won both audience appreciation and encouraging box office numbers.

In this candid conversation with Subhash K Jha, the actor opens up about overcoming failures, finding happiness in his marriage to Zainab, immersing himself in his most grounded performance yet, why he isn't in a hurry to do a Hindi film, and how Lenin has given him a fresh sense of purpose.

The box-office numbers for Lenin are encouraging. You must be relieved.

I was very proud of the film we made, but somewhere in my mind, I was a little scared, not for myself, but for the film.

I thought I might be carrying some baggage from my last film when it came to the box office and opening numbers, which is understandable after a long three-year gap.

I kept wondering whether the audience would give the film a chance. Right now, I just feel grateful that they did. And I'm happy that I didn't carry any baggage from my last film. That's what I respect the audience for the most.

The baggage would actually be carried by the audience, not you. You're doing your job to the best of your ability. But these days, with social media and so many preconceived notions, it's difficult to predict how people will react to your presence.

But luckily, it all worked out. Sir, this project came into my life almost like destiny because I had to slow down for about 16 months due to my hand injury.

You've been through a lot of setbacks, including a broken hand and a broken engagement. That's a lot for someone so young.

Yeah. Life teaches you a lot in a short span of 10 or 11 years. During COVID, I had already started looking a little deeper into myself. But definitely over the last three years, I found my partner and stopped over-revving my engine. I'm a guy with a lot of energy, if you know what I mean.

IMAGE: Akhil Akkineni with wife Zainab Ravdjee. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni/Instagram

So you're very happy with your partner, Zainab Ravdjee?

Yes. I can't even explain how happily married I am.

But the journey to finding your partner wasn't easy. Did it ever discourage you? Did you ever feel that perhaps marriage and partnership were not meant for you? Or were you always optimistic?

No, not at all. I always wanted to get married.

I have always believed that marriage, children and family are very important to me. I grew up in that environment, and I always wanted the same for myself.

I truly believe that family gives life a deeper purpose than just chasing your career non-stop. Life feels complete only when you have both. At the end of the day, after work, you want to return to a home where someone is waiting for you.

Over the last few years, Zainab has been that person for me. Every night when I come home, I don't need to look for a friend outside my house. I have my best friend at home. I'm married to my best friend.

Walk me through the journey of Lenin.

During the second half of my recovery, I realised I couldn't take up the project I had already committed to. It was a period film that required me to build a physique bigger than what I had for Agent. Because of my hand injury, I wasn't ready for that kind of physical transformation.

I wanted something more practical. I also had to consider that I had been away from the screen for a long time, so I couldn't take on something so massive. I thought I'd do a rooted drama where I could focus on my performance. I also needed to look like a normal villager, which suited Lenin perfectly.

IMAGE: Akhil Akkineni with Bhagyashri Borse in Lenin.

And you completely immersed yourself in Lenin.

I'm saying this selfishly and ambitiously, but the two actors who inspire me the most are Leonardo DiCaprio and, in our country, Ranveer Singh.

I really want to go down the path of performance-driven cinema. I want to dig deep with every film, and that's what I'm looking for in my next project as well. I know I have more to give. I'm searching for my best, and I hope I find it someday.

Did you have any problem with the dialect?

No, not at all. When the director is clear about what he wants, that's all an actor really needs -- clarity. Once you know where you have to reach, you'll get there, whether it takes a little preparation or a lot. Come what may, you'll find a way.

There's a very traditional rural arc to your character in Lenin because he's not larger than life.

In every scene, we consciously underplayed the character and presented him as humble, real and vulnerable. I think that vulnerability made his transformation more believable. When he finally bursts -- what we call his Vishwaroopam -- and reveals his violent side, it feels earned because he has been pushed to that point. That's why the emotion worked.

Now that the film has been accepted, do you feel you have to be more careful about choosing your next project?

The main thing for me is that my next film will be nothing like this. I have two projects that I'm choosing between. Before that, I'd like to take a two-month break. Neither film is an urban story. Both have a period setting, but they're not boring period films. I want to do something hardcore.

Right now, I want roles that scare me.

If a character doesn't challenge me, I don't get excited about it. I don't mind failing while trying, but I need to feel that fear of wondering how I'm going to pull it off. That's what excites me.

I'm still searching for my best, and I hope I find it somewhere down the line.

IMAGE: Akhil Akkineni in Lenin.

Are you celebrating in any particular way?

My family and even my wife keep asking me why I'm not showing more excitement. But right now, I just feel blank. I feel empty because suddenly Lenin is out of me. I've felt that way for the last two days.

I got so deeply into the character that now it feels strange without him. I think I need a short vacation before I come back and get into something else.

Akhil, one of the people who congratulated you was Samantha (who was married to his brother Naga Chaitanya). Everyone is talking about it. Have you remained friends?

It was a gesture of goodwill. I wish her nothing but the best. She is extremely passionate about her work. She recently had a big hit, and I congratulated her because she deserved that success.

She wished me as well, and I appreciated it. I replied to her, and that's about it. It's simply mutual respect between two actors. I don't like to complicate life.

Are you seriously looking at doing a Hindi film?

Sir, I'm a Telugu boy. I think in a South Indian way. My emotions, my understanding of cinema and storytelling all come from Telugu cinema. That's my strength.

If I do reach the Hindi audience, I'd rather do it through a Telugu Pan-India film, the way Pushpa or KGF did. That way, I'll be presenting myself in my strongest form.

If I directly do a Hindi film, I don't think I'll be able to express myself as naturally. The language would also become a limitation, and that could affect my performance. I always want to be seen at my best.

What is your immediate plan now?

I'm going somewhere close to the water with my wife. The first thing I'm going to do is switch off my phone for at least five days.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff