Ajith Fans Welcome Good Bad Ugly With Drums and Dance

Superstar Ajith's film Good Bad Ugly releases in theatres across India, and his fans marked the occasion with a grand celebration.

From beating drums to dancing outside theatres, the excitement was palpable as crowds gathered for the First Day First Show.

A huge cutout of Ajith was placed at the theatre's entrance, with a garland hung around it.

Ajith's movie releases are like a festival for his fans, who gather in large numbers outside the theatres to show their love.

God Bad Ugly is no exception.

In the visuals, Ajith fans cheer for the actor, holding huge cutouts of him, and dancing while entering the theatre.

Adhik Ravichandran has directed Good Bad Ugly, which co-stars Trisha Krishnan. It has released mere months after his movie Vidaamuyarchi, which also starred Ajith and Trisha.