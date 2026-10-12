Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 Crosses Rs 300 Crore in Just 10 Days

Ajay Devgn celebrates a career milestone as his latest film, Drishyam: The Conclusion, shatters box office records by crossing the Rs 300 crore mark in a mere 10 days.

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn in Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Key Points Drishyam: The Conclusion has entered the Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) club in just 10 days, marking a significant box office achievement.

The film has become Ajay Devgn's biggest blockbuster, surpassing the lifetime collections of his previous hit, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The absence of major competition in its second week helped Drishyam 3 dominate the box office.

Ajay Devgn has delivered the biggest blockbuster of his career, spanning three and a half decades. Drishyam: The Conclusion has surpassed the lifetime collections of his last blockbuster, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which had made Rs 280 crore (Rs 2.8 billion).

Drishyam 3 has crossed Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) in just 10 days.

Box Office Triumph

After the second weekend, Drishyam 3's box office collections stand at Rs 305 crore* (Rs 3.05 billion). That has been made possible by an excellent second weekend, which registered a mammoth Rs 65 crore (Rs 650 million).

This is the best second weekend collections of 2026 after Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Family audiences returned in a big way to theatres, especially on Saturday when a spectacular Rs 26.50 crore (Rs 265 million) came in. Sunday saw terrific collections of Rs 23 crore* (Rs 230 million) and that has pushed the film past Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion).

Competition and Future Outlook

With no other new Hindi release in theatres last week, Drishyam 3 has dominated the box office.

This week, however, will see big releases, thanks to Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2, Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali, Yami Gautam-starrer Nayyi Navelli and Rajkumar Rao-starrer Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff