Home  » Movies » 'Aishwarya's Name Used To Satisfy Sexual Desires'

'Aishwarya's Name Used To Satisfy Sexual Desires'

Source: PTI
September 09, 2025 14:43 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has urged the Delhi high court to protect her personality rights and to restrain certain persons from unauthorisedly using her name, images and AI-generated pornographic content.

Justice Tejas Karia orally hinted that he would pass an ad interim order cautioning the defendants.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Aishawarya, said the actor seeks to enforce her publicity and personality rights and contended that some unreal intimate photographs were being circulated on the Internet.

 

"There can be no right in their favour to use her images, likeness or persona. A gentleman is collecting money merely by putting my name and face," Sethi argued.

"Her name and likeness is being used to satisfy someone's sexual desires. This is very unfortunate," he said.

The high court listed the matter for further proceedings before the joint registrar on November 7 and before the court on January 15, 2026.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
