Home  » Movies » 'There Is Only One Religion'

'There Is Only One Religion'

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 19, 2025 16:15 IST

Photograph: ANI Photo

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended Sri Satya Sai Baba's birth centenary celebrations in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, and reflected on his teachings and principles.

She also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the ceremony.

Aishwarya recalled Sri Satya Sai Baba's valuable teachings and added, "Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba often spoke about the five D's. Five essential qualities needed for a meaningful, purposeful and spiritually anchored life -- Discipline, Dedication, Devotion, Determination, and Discrimination."

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

Aishwarya voiced a message of universal harmony, stating humanity stands above all divisions.

"There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart, and there is only one God, and he is omnipresent," she said.

Besides Aishwarya, the centenary celebrations saw cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and G Kishan Reddy in attendance.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were also present.

Modi released a commemorative coin and a set of stamps honouring the life and teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Modi also visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Mahasamadhi in Puttaparthi and paid respects.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

