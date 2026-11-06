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Aishwarya-Abhishek Party With Madhuri-Sriram

By REDIFF MOVIES November 06, 2026 14:23 IST 2 Minutes Read

Bollywood stars arrived with partners and familyat Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.

Key Points

  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna were among the celebrity couples spotted.
  • Madhuri Dixit arrived with husband Sriram Nene and son Ari, while Sara Ali Khan came with brother Ibrahim..
  • Rakul Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal, Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap joined the festivities..

Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash was a star-studded affair with Bollywood's favourite couples making glamorous appearances in Manish's collection.

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, a look at the celebrity couples who lit up the designer's Mumbai party.

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives with husband Abhishek Bachchan.

 

Madhuri Dixit with Sriram Nene and their son Arin with his girlfriend Khushi

Madhuri Dixit with Dr Sriram Nene, their son Arin nd his girlfriend Khushi.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan.

 

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif's elder children Sara Ali Khan arrives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

 

Rakul Singh with Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Singh with Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Twinkle Khanna with Akshay Kumar and son Aarav

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar with their son Aarav.

 

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.

 

Tahira Kashyap with Ayushmann Khurrana

Tahira Kashyap with Ayushmann Khurrana.

 

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha.

 

Nupur Sanon with Stebin Ben

Nupur Sanon with Stebin Ben.

 

Seema Sajdeh and son Nirvaan Khan

Seema Sajdeh with elder son Nirvaan Khan.

 

Alaviaa Jaffrey with brother Meezaan

Alaviaa Jaffrey with brother Meezaan.

 

Anushka Ranjan with Aditya Seal

Anushka Ranjan with Aditya Seal.

 

Maheep Kapoor with Sanjay Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor with Sanjay Kapoor.

 

Neelam Kothari with Samir Soni

Neelam Kothari with Samir Soni.

 

Huma Qureshi with Rachit Singh

Huma Qureshi with boyfriend Rachit Singh.

 

Sonali Bendre with Goldie Behl

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl.

 

Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi

Nidhi Dutta with her husband Binoy Gandhi.

 

Arpita Khan with Aayush Sharma

Arpita Khan with Aayush Sharma.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Manish MalhotraBollywoodDiwaliSara Ali KhanAishwarya-Abhishek Party

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