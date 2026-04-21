Aishwarya, Abhishek Celebrate 19 Years of Marital Bliss

Bollywood beloveds Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Key Points Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a special family post on Instagram to celebrate her 19th wedding anniversary.

The post included multiple pictures of Aishwarya, husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya.

The couple married in April 2007 and their daughter Aaradhya was born in November 2011.

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan marked 19 years of marriage, and the special occasion was celebrated with an adorable family post shared by Aishwarya on social media.

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the actor posted a series of family pictures with Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya.

In one picture, the three were seen posing next to a beautiful bouquet.

Another photo showed them smiling together for the camera.

Aishwarya looked elegant in a a white outfit paired with her signature red lipstick and open hair.

Abhishek looked stylish in blue ethnic wear.

Couples Journey

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in April 2007. Their daughter Aaradhya was born on November 16, 2011.

The couple shared screen space in several films over the years, including Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, Guru, Umrao Jaan, Sarkar Raj and Raavan.

The couple were recently seen together at a family celebration, where they once again grabbed attention with their graceful presence.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff