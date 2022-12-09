Agastya Signs His Next Film

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Bachchan Nanda/Instagram

Agastya Nanda is becoming a sought-after actor even before anyone's seen his work!

While Archies fans are waiting for its desi version in 2023 -- where Agastya plays Archie -- he has already signed up his next project.

Sriram Raghavan has signed Amitabh Bachchan's grandson for his war drama, Ikkis.

IMAGE: Director Sriram Raghvan, Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda and Producer Dinesh Vijan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maddock Films/Instagram

The film also stars Dharmendra, who turned 87 on December 8. Dharam Paaji has earlier starred in Raghavan's brilliant 2007 thriller, Johnny Gaddaar

Ikkis is a war-drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was killed during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra in honour of his bravery.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film will go on the floors in 2023.