Agastya Signs His Next Film

Agastya Nanda is becoming a sought-after actor even before anyone's seen his work!
While Archies fans are waiting for its desi version in 2023 -- where Agastya plays Archie -- he has already signed up his next project.
Sriram Raghavan has signed Amitabh Bachchan's grandson for his war drama, Ikkis.
The film also stars Dharmendra, who turned 87 on December 8. Dharam Paaji has earlier starred in Raghavan's brilliant 2007 thriller, Johnny Gaddaar
Ikkis is a war-drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was killed during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra in honour of his bravery.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film will go on the floors in 2023.