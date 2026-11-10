Agastya Nanda Celebrates Diwali With Cousin Aaradhya Bachchan

Navya Nanda offer us glimpses of the Bachchan family's Diwali celebrations.

IMAGE: Aaradhya Bachchan and Agastya Nanda. Photographs: Kind courtesy Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram

Key Points Navya Nanda shared a series of pictures from her Diwali celebrations.

The festive album included moments with her mother Shweta Bachchan and uncle Abhishek Bachchan.

A heartwarming photograph captured cousins Aaradhya Bachchan and Agastya Nanda sharing a warm hug.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's elder granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda gives us glimpses of her family's Diwali celebrations.

Navya shared a rare and heartwarming picture of her cousin Aaradhya Bachchan in a warm hug with Navya's brother Agastya Nanda.

Aaradhya is Navya's Mama Abhishek Bachchan and Mami Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's only child.

Navya also shared picture of her mum Shweta Nanda and uncle Abhishek Bachchan having fun with crackers.

Family Festivities and Special Moments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Navya captioned her photographs 'Happiest of Diwali with my very own.'

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff