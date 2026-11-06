After Stealing The Show, 'Ravan' Yash Is On A Holiday

'Only I know the amount of labour I've put into the performance. But now it's over. I need to move on.'

IMAGE: Yash as Ravan in Ramayan Part 1.

Kannada superstar Yash, who has upstaged the entire cast of Ramayana Part 1, has flown off to foreign shores for a month-long vacation.

When I spoke to Yash, he was calm and not the least affected by the high praise coming his way.

"I've done what I had to. Only I know the amount of labour I've put into the performance. But now it's over. I need to move on."

Key Points Yash's portrayal of Ravan is emerging as a major highlight of Ramayana Part 1.

Yash's reported Rs 200 crore remuneration has fuelled discussions about his influence over the project.

Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram focuses on vulnerability, restraint and quiet dignity.

Back home, Yash has completely upstaged Ranbir Kapoor.

While Lord Ram is written to be soft, composed, and bound by virtue, Ravana is a fiery, anger-fueled character with aggressive emotional beats.

This natural contrast often gives villains a more visibly powerful screen impact.

Yash isn't just an actor in the project; he is also co-producing the movie under his banner, Monster Mind Creations.

Reports indicate he is charging a staggering Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) for his portrayal, outpricing even the main protagonist, which has amplified the narrative of him exerting heavy authority over the project.

Yash Versus Ranbir Kapoor

Yash's Ravan is emerging as a massive highlight, but the two actors bring entirely different, non-competing energies to the screen that serve the narrative rather than overshadow it.

The dynamic between the two leads creates a balanced cinematic experience rather than a simple case of one actor eclipsing the other.

Yash as Ravan leverages his K.G.F. mass appeal to deliver intense introduction scenes and a booming screen presence.

In contrast Ranbir as Lord Ram focuses on internal conflict, vulnerability, and quiet dignity rather than aggressive theatricality.

Historically in commercial Indian cinema, layered and larger-than-life antagonists naturally dominate theatrical high points.

Yash himself chose this role specifically because he found Ravan's massive scope, pride, and psychological nuances to be the most exciting challenge.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff