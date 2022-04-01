News
After Sonu Received The Padma Shri...

By Rediff Movies
April 01, 2022 19:24 IST
Earlier this week, on March 28, the President presented Sonu Nigam with the Padma Shri and the singer celebrated the event by inviting Bollywood colleagues to a party.

Please click on the images to see who attended Sonu's celebration.

 

IMAGE: Sonu Nigam, Padma Shri.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor had convinced Sonu to sing Mohammed Rafi's classic Badan Pe Sitare for his Fanney Khan.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shaan arrives to celebrate Sonu's achievement.

 

IMAGE: Singer Neha Bhasin makes a colourful picture.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: An almost unrecognisable clean shaven Jackie Shroff
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rohit Roy with Bollywood's Biddu.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sonu with son Nevaan (in white) and the rest of the family.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Does President Kovind like listening to Sonu's songs?
Photograph: Kind courtesy President of India/Twitter

 

 

 
X

 

