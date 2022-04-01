After Sonu Received The Padma Shri...

Earlier this week, on March 28, the President presented Sonu Nigam with the Padma Shri and the singer celebrated the event by inviting Bollywood colleagues to a party.
IMAGE: Sonu Nigam, Padma Shri.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Anil Kapoor had convinced Sonu to sing Mohammed Rafi's classic Badan Pe Sitare for his Fanney Khan.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Shaan arrives to celebrate Sonu's achievement.
IMAGE: Singer Neha Bhasin makes a colourful picture.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: An almost unrecognisable clean shaven Jackie Shroff
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Rohit Roy with Bollywood's Biddu.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sonu with son Nevaan (in white) and the rest of the family.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Does President Kovind like listening to Sonu's songs?
Photograph: Kind courtesy President of India/Twitter